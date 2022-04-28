Mr Cooper: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) _ Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $658 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $8.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557 million.

