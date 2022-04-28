ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

W.V. holds first Military Signing Week

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week is the first military signing week in West Virginia. All around the state students are being recognized for joining our country’s military. Lieutenant David Sullivan said it’s a great way to honor those students. “It’s such an opportunity to be able...

WDTV

WV State Fair announces new art contest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The First Annual State Fair Art Contest is coming to the State Fair of West Virginia. The winning entry will be featured as the 2022 State Fair Print of the Year, and will receive a cash prize, as well as a percentage of sales. “We’ve been...
VISUAL ART
WDTV

William Matthew Miller, Jr.

William Matthew Miller, Jr., 95, of Monongah, passed away peacefully at his home the morning of April 28, 2022. He is the son of the late Rev. William Matthew Miller, Sr. and Ellen Rene Miller. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Gracie Lee Miller, and his only child, William Matthew Miller III of Worthington; brothers, Moreno Miller and wife Betty of Shaker Hts., OH, Ralland Miller of Cleveland, OH, Charles Miller of Fairmont, WV, and Granger Miller of Huntington, WV; and sisters, Joy Strange of Cleveland Hts., OH, Christine Hawkins of Fairmont, WV, and Doris Miller of Cleveland, OH. He was preceded in death by brothers, Altoona, Rev. Vincent Miller of Cleveland, OH, Joseph JW Hawkins; and a sister, Eleanor Agnes Jackson. William served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Consol Mine #20 (Four States) after 40+ years. After that he was a courier for Huntington Bank. His love of boxing and fast cars was well known. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Fairmont, WV. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The family would like to give special thanks to Alissa Justice, caregiver, the Aaron Justice Family, Rev. Paul Mitchell and family, and the entire Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Estelle Mae Bailey

Estelle Mae Bailey age 89, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. She was born June 12, 1932 in Wallace, a daughter of the late Newell Lee Stewart and Evelyn E. Hutson Stewart. On June 18, 1960 Estelle married Delbert G. Bailey at the Arlington Baptist Church in a ceremony by Reverend Evans Ash. Delbert preceded her in death on November 1, 2016. She is survived by four children, Rodney Bailey, Roger Bailey, Mark Bailey and his wife Amanda, and Becky Hickman and her husband Don, all of Marshville; five grandchildren, Lee Hickman and his wife Tania of Clarksburg, Heather Bruce and her husband Jordan of Marshville, Christopher Bailey of Salem, Gabrielle Bailey of Salem, and Sarah Bailey of Salem; two brothers, James Stewart of Clarksburg and Kenneth Stewart of Greensboro, SC; several nieces and nephews and her beloved pets, Sadie and Benji. Estelle was preceded in death by a brother Keith Stewart and a sister Jolene Shaver. She was a graduate of Unidis High School and worked at Ideals Studio from 1950 to 1963 developing pictures. Estelle was a longtime member of the Marshville Baptist Church and the Marshville CEOS. She greatly enjoyed quilting, working jigsaw and word search puzzles and playing Rook with family and friends. Condolences for the Bailey family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marshville Baptist Church, Alzheimer’s Association, 1299 Pineview Drive, Suite 3, Morgantown, WV 26505; or WVU Hospice, 2673 Davisson Run Road, Suite 201B, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4 to 8 pm Sunday. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:00 am with Rev. Ron Owens presiding. Interment will follow in the Marshville Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Earlene Esther (Franks) Roderick

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlene Esther (Franks) Roderick, 90, of Core, passed away on Friday, Apil 30, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 25, 1932, in Keisterville, Pennsylvania; a daughter of the late Clarence Franks and Ida Franks. Earlene was a loving mother and grandmother. She retired from Fairmont General Hospital with 29 years of service. Earlene loved spending time with her family, friends, and gardening. Earlene is survived by her son, Dennis Williams of Fairmont, Roy Williams and his wife, Joyce of Fairmont, and Jack Williams and his wife, Millie of Core; her brother, James Franks of Evansville, Indiana; eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Earlene was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Roderick; her daughter, Patty Morrison. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Orville Wright, officiating. Interment will follow at Janes Memorial Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
CORE, WV
WDTV

PAAC of African American Churches hosts free COVID clinic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A free COVID-19 clinic was held Saturday at the Kelly Miller Community Center. PAAC of African American churches hosted the event. Anyone who wanted to get vaccinated or their booster shot were welcome. They also were giving free COVID-19 tests. Susan Cunningham encourages everyone to get...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Jacob Paul “Jake” Campbell

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jacob Paul “Jake” Campbell, 75, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the United Hospital Center.He was born in Bridgeport, WV, on August 21, 1946, a son of the late Hayward and Eva Harper Campbell. Jake is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Campbell of Ithaca, NY; six sisters, Marjorie Marshall and husband Robert, Conda Mace, Linda Fragmin and husband Greg, Vicki Maxwell, Sandy Smart, Beverly Recktenwald; one brother, Larry Campbell and wife Polly; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by six sisters, Carolyn Sue Campbell, Rebecca Dell Patton, Janet Lee Brunetti, Barbara Jean Campbell, Donita Robinson, and Verna Clark.Jake served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and worked for WBOY in their maintenance department.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and loved the outdoors. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kristi Marra with Interim Care, the staff at United Hospital Center, and the VA Medical Center.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jake’s memory to the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, 1 Medical Park Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.There will be a Graveside Service at the West Virginia National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 4,2022 at 11:00 a.m. where full military honors will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

James Alan Genin, MD

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Alan Genin, MD, was born May 27, 1946, in Clarksburg, WV, to Alphonse N. Genin and Helen R. Drwall Genin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the United Hospital Center.He was a graduate of Washington Irving High School Class of 1964. He then went on to graduate from West Virginia University in 1968. He received his medical degree from West Virginia, where he then completed an Internship at the University of Washington in Neuropathology, a surgical Internship at the University of Cincinnati General Hospital, and finally completing a residency in Ophthalmology at the Medical College of Virginia.Dr. Genin established a successful Ophthalmology practice in Clarksburg, WV, eventually joining in partnership with Regional Eye Associates. He retired after 45 years of service to the community in October 2021.He was married for a wonderful 51 years to Stephanie Thomas Genin (nee Doxanas) and has three sons, Matthew Genin and wife Stephanie, Michael Genin, and Dr. Jason Genin and wife Cindy; and five grandchildren Lucas, Alexa, Mikayla, Katya and Dimitri.Dr. Genin held memberships with the AMA, American Academy of Ophthalmology, West Virginia Academy of Ophthalmology where he served as President, and West Virginia State Medical Association. He was a member of the United Hospital Center Medical Staff and the Harrison County Medical Society where he served as president for both organizations. He also held memberships with the YMCA, Lion’s Club, Railroad Club of Clarksburg and the OSS Society.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Vigil at 7:30 p.m. to conclude the visitation.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 126 East Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Father Casey Mahone as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Margaret P. “Margie” (Purkey) Rollins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Margaret P. “Margie” (Purkey) Rollins, age 82 of Howard Street, Grafton, WV passed away Thursday, April 29, 2022 at the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown.She was born June 9, 1939 in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Wasyl Purkey and Katherine (Socha) Purkey.She was the youngest of her family, which has over a dozen members.Margie is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Mack Wayne Rollins; sons Mack Wayne Rollins II and Mitchell W. Rollins; one daughter, Kristy Kay Rollins; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg with the Class of 1957 and was employed through the Taylor County School system as a secretary at the Anna Jarvis Elementary and the Grafton Middle School for over 25 years.She loved working with children, especially troubled kids.She was a beacon of light to all who knew her and she never met a stranger. She would help anyone.The world will be a lesser place without her. Rest peacefully Margie.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, May 5th from 4-8:00 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Augustine Catholic Church on Friday, May 6, 2022 with Father Sabastin as Celebrant.Inurnment will follow at the WV National Cemetery at a later date.
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Baby Formula Shortage Affecting Parents in W.V.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents across the country and, right here at home, are feeling the effects of the baby formula shortage. The burden of this is hitting parents in our part of the country, including Cheyanna Flowers. “So, the formula thing has been a big struggle since the day...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVDNR warns about nuisance bear behavior

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - To prevent nuisance bear activity around the state, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking residents to secure or remove food, pet food, scraps, trash and other bear attractants around their homes. “Deliberately feeding a black bear is illegal in West Virginia, but people...
ANIMALS
News Break
Politics
WDTV

Woman found guilty of scamming elderly Harrison Co. resident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal jury found a Las Vegas woman guilty of several fraud charges, officials say. Shelly Anne Leipham, 66, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was found guilty by a federal jury after a three-day trial, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Leipham was found guilty of three...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Opening Day for Lewis County Baseball-Softball Association

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Baseball and Softball Association kicked off their season Saturday. Opening ceremonies were held at the Butchersville complex. Over 400 kids are associated with the league. The community is really excited to get the season started. President of the league Jimmy Felay says the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour baseball falls to Bluefield, 17-9

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour baseball hosted Bluefield at Robert C. Byrd High School on Saturday. The Colts were able to get an early led in the bottom of the first when a double from Nick Gonzales dove in two, putting Philip Barbour up 3-1. Bluefield pulled ahead in...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDTV

Active shooter drill held at Meadowbrook Mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall hosted an active shooter drill Sunday evening. Local law enforcement and first responders conducted an active shooter drill in the Meadowbrook Mall. The drill took place after closing hours while no customers were in the mall. Officials say the training is for the...
MEADOWBROOK, WV

