Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing wife

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A man who strangled his pregnant wife, a well-liked teacher in the Grand Rapids area, was sentenced Thursday to at least 33 years in prison.

“You killed her intentionally,” Kent County Judge Mark Trusock said. “There’s just no excuse or justification for this brutal and senseless murder. There’s none whatsoever.”

Amber Guichelaar, 32, was killed at her Kentwood home in November 2020. She was a local teacher and the mother of two children.

Richard Guichelaar, 36, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder.

He told the judge that he was unable to find words to express his “sorrow, remorse and regret” for what happened.

“My wife was a wonderful human being, a wonderful mother, daughter and so many other things,” Guichelaar said.

He will be eligible for parole consideration after 33 years in custody.

Cynthia Ramirez
2d ago

This more then sad ! If you did not want her divorce her ! You were not sorry when u killed her ! There is kids involved, this so cannot put in words ! She did not deserve to die that way ! You left the kids without a mother !

TruthBeTold..
2d ago

This is a sad story. She was my daughter's Spanish teacher at South. The students loved her. Always had a smile on er face. His father is also part of the school and a wonderful man. My heart breaks for him. This jealous monster deserves life.

