Deerfield, IL

Fortune Brands Home & Security: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $180.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, came to $1.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

Fortune Brands Home & Security expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBHS

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

