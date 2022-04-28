Olin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $393 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.48.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.35 billion.

