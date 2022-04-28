ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Aqua Metals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at $3.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQMS

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cannon-Brookes seeks 11.5% stake in Australia's AGL Energy - JPMorgan

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is seeking to buy an 11.5% stake in AGL Energy nearly two months after Australia’s top power producer rejected a A$5.4 billion ($3.8 billion)takeover offer from his Grok Ventures and Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, according to a market statement from JPMorgan.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

877K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy