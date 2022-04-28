Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 93 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $197.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETD