El Paso, TX

Fifth REALIZE Executive training accepting nominations

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation created the REALIZE Executive training experience to help create a dynamic network of skilled leaders committed to improving health now and for the benefit of future generations.

Nominations for the fifth REALIZE Executive cohort are now open through May 13, 2022. The cohort is limited to 20 individuals working in the community as nonprofit executives, chief financial and operations officers, school district central staff, chief nursing officers, academic deans, and other established leadership roles.

REALIZE was an eye-opening experience for me. I’ve been a nonprofit executive for over 20 years, and I still don’t know it all. There are things you realize you may not have been doing.

This program helped open my eyes to a few of those things. You also get to connect with other people in the same field, with the same leadership journey, and get that support.

Andrea Gates-Ingle, Executive Director of Creative Kid/ graduate of COHORT

REALIZE participants complete a customized 360-degree assessment, develop individualized leadership goals, and work privately with an executive coach. Participants also take part in two off-site experiences, six learning sessions delivered by world-renowned leadership experts, networking opportunities, and receive assessments to measure individual growth.

Organizers share that by using a model of thinking, doing, and being, REALIZE achieves targeted and marked changes within cohort members. The thinking part of REALIZE emphasizes strategy and vision. The doing elements build skills for leading teams, communications, and driving quality. Finally, the being elements address how leaders show up and overall present themselves.

The REALIZE program is dedicated in honor of Robert H. Hoy Jr. Hoy a founding board member of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.

The community are invited to submit a nomination by emailing the nominee’s name, mailing address, telephone number, email address, and a brief paragraph regarding the nominee to: REALIZE@pdnhf.org .

A full application packet will be emailed to the nominee. If your nominee has received a packet and applied, Health Foundation staff will contact them to confirm their information.

