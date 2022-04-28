ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBTX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ CBTX Inc. (CBTX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $10.6 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $38 million, topping Street forecasts.

CBTX shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.06, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBTX

