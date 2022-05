Frank Jackson, well-known around campus for his friendly demeanor and affection toward Yalies in the Pierson College dining hall, will retire after seventeen years at Yale. For the past eight years, Jackson — fondly known as “Uncle Frank” to students — has been a warm presence in the Pierson College dining hall. His time in Pierson follows a long career at Yale Hospitality, including work in catering and at the Grace Hopper, Stiles and Morse College dining halls. Beloved by Yale community members, Jackson will leave behind a legacy of service to the University and support for those around him. While coworkers and students alike praised him for his kindness, Jackson reflected on his life and career as he looks toward retirement.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO