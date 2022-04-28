ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Brooks & Dunn hope fans bring TN football energy to Knoxville concert

WATE
 3 days ago

Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks, better known as Brooks...

www.wate.com

Rolling Stone

See the Judds’ Final Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....
MUSIC
WATE

Dolly says she would accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Country icon Dolly Parton says she would accept a nomination from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. WATE Midday News. Dolly says she would accept Rock & Roll Hall of Fame …. McNabb Center to create more housing for domestic …. Shooting on Tazewell Pike. Dorm shortages and rising...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Music in the Mountains Spring Parade returns to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a two-year absence, Pigeon Forge’s Music in the Mountains Spring Parade makes its return on Friday, April 29. Cal Ripken, Jr. will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. Ripken, a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is chairman and cofounder of Ripken Baseball and president of the Ripken Experience Pigeon Forge.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Local father writes a song for autistic son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion and purpose combine with a local man. Scott Houston, singer-songwriter, has had his hands full while being a parent. When his son was 2 years old, he was diagnosed with autism. Over the years, Scott and his family have had to learn what it means to raise a child with this type of special need.
KNOXVILLE, TN

