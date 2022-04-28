Brooks & Dunn hope fans bring TN football energy to Knoxville concert

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO