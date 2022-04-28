ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dealing with jaw contusion

 3 days ago

Rojas was diagnosed with a jaw contusion following Thursday's win over the Nationals, Byron Kerr of MLB.com reports....

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Breaks franchise strikeout record

Kershaw did not factor into the decision in Saturday's loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. By fanning Dustin Garneau in the third inning, Kershaw tied Hall of Famer Don Sutton for the most strikeouts in Dodgers history. An inning later, Kershaw struck out Spencer Torkelson for No. 2,697, passing Sutton on the all-time list. Kershaw has been tremendous through four starts this season, posting a 2.35 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB over 23 innings. He projects to take the ball next weekend at Wrigley Field.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rockies' Elehuris Montero: Earns first career call-up

Montero was Nick Groke of The Athletic for the first time Friday. Montero, who came over from St. Louis in the Nolan Arenado trade, has good raw power but comes with questions about his hit tool. In 20 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, he's hit .288/.356/.450, good for a 110 wRC+. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, he could see some starting opportunities in the near future, as there's a spot open in the Rockies' lineup while Kris Bryant (back) is on the injured list.
DENVER, CO
Twins' Miguel Sano: Shifts to IL

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday after the Twins' 9-3 win over the Rays that Sano (knee) will be placed on the 10-day injured list, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Sano's move to the IL coupled with the demotion of No. 3 catcher Jose Godoy to Triple-A St. Paul will help the Twins get down to 26 players with active rosters set to shrink from 28 heading into the second month of the season. The decision to deactivate Sano doesn't come as a major surprise after the 29-year-old experienced renewed soreness in his knee during Saturday's 9-1 win, when he returned to the lineup after a three-game absence. Luis Arraez picked up a start at first base Sunday and should serve as the primary replacement at the position while Sano is on the shelf.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Designated for assignment

Aquino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Saturday. Aquino's performance in August of 2019 remains one of the most impressive of all time for a rookie, as he hit .320/.391/.767 with 14 homers. The contrast between his numbers from that month and his numbers since then couldn't be more stark, however, as he's slashed a miserable .173/.262/.357 since September of 2019. Things have gotten even worse for him this year, as he's slumped to a .049/.093/.122 slash line while striking out 53.5 percent of the time. Even the rebuilding Reds didn't see the point in waiting for him to turn things around, which may not bode well for his ability to latch on somewhere else. The move clears space for the Reds to select Connor Overton's contract.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: In walking boot, MRI on tap

Haniger (high ankle sprain) will get an MRI and a trip to the injured list seems inevitable, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He apparently got his cleat caught when he swung and hit a single in the second inning Friday. Haniger is in a walking boot and X-rays were negative. Per Divish, Steven Souza and Stuart Fairchild are the two most logical options to take Haniger's spot on the roster. Even so, the Mariners have enough depth that Abraham Toro will probably continue to get starts in the infield and at designated hitter with Jesse Winker starting in the outfield on a semi-regular basis.
SEATTLE, WA
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Friday

Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds. Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
DENVER, CO
Astros' Michael Brantley: Status murky after Friday scratch

Manager Dusty Baker said after Friday's game that he is unsure if Brantley (health and safety protocols) will be available for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was scratched from Friday's lineup, but the Astros have used the "health and safety protocols"...
HOUSTON, TX
Miguel Rojas
Royals' MJ Melendez: Called up by Royals

Melendez was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of Kansas City's top prospects, but he failed to make the Opening Day roster this year. However, he'll now join the major-league roster for the first time after Cam Gallagher (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Melendez hit just .180 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases over 20 games in Omaha to begin the year. Although Salvador Perez is the team's clear primary catcher, it wouldn't be surprising to see Perez log some at-bats as the designated hitter so Melendez can get some playing time against big-league competition.
KANSAS CITY, MO
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out with orbital fracture

Embiid will be listed as out ahead of Game 1 of the 76ers' second-round matchup with the Heat on Monday due to the right orbital fracture and mild concussion sustained he sustained in Thursday's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The injuries keep piling up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB roundup: Kevin Gausman strikes out 10 in Jays' win

May 2 - Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings, Santiago Espinal hit the go-ahead single in the seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Houston Astros 3-2 on Sunday. Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run in support of Gausman (2-1), who allowed two runs on...
HOUSTON, TX
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with apparent injury

Haniger left Friday's game against the Marlins with an apparent ankle injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. He hit a leadoff single in the second inning and apparently suffered the injury running to first base, getting replaced by a pinch runner. This comes in the first game Haniger was back from the COVID-19 injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Heading to Triple-A

McKenna was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. McKenna served as outfield depth for Baltimore early in the year, and he went 5-for-19 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI over 17 games. The 25-year-old will report to the minors since the Orioles need to trim their active roster to 26 players by Monday, but he'll be a strong candidate to rejoin the big-league club at some point if the team's outfielders deal with injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Red Sox's Hansel Robles: Unable to close out Orioles

Robles allowed a run on two hits in two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Robles was the reliever of choice to start the ninth inning with Boston up, 3-0, but he surrendered hits to the first two batters faced, including a Ryan Mountcastle home run. After getting a couple of right-handed batters out, Robles was replaced by lefty Matt Strahm to face lefty batters. After a dominant start to the season, Robles has hit a bump with four runs (one earned) allowed on five hits and two home runs over 3.1 innings.
BOSTON, MA
Twins' Kyle Garlick: Injury somewhat concerning

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after Sunday's win over the Rays that Garlick's (calf) injury isn't "the most minor of occurrences," Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Garlick exited Sunday's matchup in the third inning due to right calf tightness, and Baldelli's assessment seems to indicate that there's a possibility the outfielder will require an IL stint. If the 30-year-old is forced to miss additional time, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon would presumably serve as the top depth options in Minnesota's outfield.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue

Kirilloff (wrist) doesn't have a clear timetable for when he will return from a rehab assignment at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "We just want to make sure when we're inserting him, we're not just inserting a guy that we think is healthy; we're inserting a guy that's ready to play and go out there and produce," manager Rocco Baldelli said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out Friday

Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
BUFFALO, NY
Cavaliers' Dean Wade: Returns to on-court activities

Wade (knee) has returned to on-court activities, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Wade underwent surgery to treat ongoing issues with the meniscus in his right knee at the end of March and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. He made 51 appearances during the season and averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. The Cavaliers have a $1.91 million team option on Wade for next season, so his health during the offseason will likely be an important factor in the team's decision.
CLEVELAND, OH

