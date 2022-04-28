ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Assembly avengers: Gerrymandering and the one set of district lines N.Y.’s highest court left alone

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

New York’s highest court rightly shredded gerrymandered maps for U.S. Congress and the state Senate (or maybe we should call them gianarismandered, after the Democratic state senator who led the antidemocratic effort ). The legislative map-drawing, ruled the Court of Appeals, violated the bipartisan, Independent Redistricting Commission-driven process voters demanded in a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution, and the lines themselves ignored the Constitution’s clear command that “districts shall not be drawn to discourage competition or for the purpose of favoring or disfavoring incumbents or other particular candidates or political parties.”

But in ordering up new lines from a special master reporting to the Steuben County judge who initially ruled them illegal, the high court left undisturbed a third map drawn using the very same rotten process. Legally speaking, the judges say they had to — because nobody had filed suit to invalidate the Assembly lines.

That should change today. Right now, some New Yorker should file a simple complaint in Steuben County court to challenge the unconstitutional Assembly maps.

Monday, we cited one offensive Assembly map oddity that justifies a redraw: Either by accident or deliberately, a Staten Island-Manhattan Assembly district swept in four (count em, four) Democratic voters on a Red Hook houseboat — and in so doing gave the Brooklyn Democratic Party two more district leaders for the purposes of party governance. The husband and wife from Sheepshead Bay who got the signatures (actually, only one signature was needed) and who will get the jobs if the lines stand are Lenny and Mariya Markh. He’s chief of staff to a Democratic assemblyman; she was a 2021 City Council candidate endorsed by Brooklyn Democratic Party boss Rodneyse Bichotte.

We’ve since identified the four voters and called the gentleman who signed the form, who lives on the houseboat (actually, a barge museum ). We wondered, were the Markhs the only people who sought his signature, or had others come around? Had he been in touch with anyone in the county party apparatus? He said he wanted to talk to some people before saying anything more. He didn’t say who.

Daily News

Daily News

