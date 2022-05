Well powder my arse and call me a baby because, friends, I am addicted to stories. I can barely function without a podcast, the radio or an audiobook accompanying my actions. Not music, not silence; just talking. Temporarily misplacing my headphones this week (they turned up in a bowl of potatoes) made me realise quite how dependent I have become on the human voice for company, comfort and concentration. An account of a serial killer while you clean your hob? Why not. A condensed audio version of a literary classic while you run 5km? Sure. An intricate chat about favourite dinners while you shave your legs? Go on then. Falling asleep every night to the autobiography of Malcolm X? In my case, absolutely.

