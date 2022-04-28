Just A List of Bridesmaid Dresses That Are Actually Cute & Under $100

Click here to read the full article.

There’s so much tradition we’ve decided to throw out the window now that it’s 2022, but for some reason, overpriced bridesmaids’ dresses are not some of them. Bridesmaids’ dresses have always been confusing to me. They almost always look like any run-of-the-mill dress you’ve ever seen, except for some reason they’re nearly $300 a pop. Is this because you’re paying for the peace of mind that your bridesmaids will all be in the exact color frock, even though the necklines, hemlines and sleeves will be slightly different from each other? Or is it because we’ve all been tricked into believing this is a necessary component that makes a successful wedding?

I’m here to break the mold and offer up this list of 10 bridesmaid dresses under $100 for peace of mind for all the bridal parties out there.

Either way, whenever I write fashion or shopping pieces , it’s my mission to educate the masses that THERE IS A BETTER WAY. My best advice for choosing bridesmaid dresses is to find an affordable option, purchase them all at once and have your friends Venmo you later if they’re paying for them. That way, you can be sure sizes are secured and can cross this major thing off of your list as soon as possible. This list of bridesmaid dresses is actually full of cute and dare I say it, unique-looking numbers that won’t cause additional stress on your bridal party. And—I know this might sound crazy—but some of these are just singular dresses that you’ll have to buy multiples of to have a complete set. Don’t forget that that’s an option! If you call it a bridesmaid dress , it will become a bridesmaid dress, my friends. No one has to know you didn’t spend $300 on these bad boys.

Behold, my top picks for bridesmaid dresses that won’t break the bank:

Regina Maxi Dress

Don’t sleep on Revolve bridesmaid dresses . You can sort and filter by style or color, and a good chunk of them are under $100 . That means your bridesmaids won’t complain about the steep price. You just have to be a little creative if you want your maids to have slightly different dresses in the same color.

Jacquard Wrap Dress

For the beachy or boho bride, have your maids stand out in this bright pink color . The wrap design makes the dress effortless and comfortable, and you seriously can’t beat this price point. Just make sure to put in a group order and have your maids Venmo you later since Zara styles and sizes sell out quickly.

Satin Cowl Neck Dress

Okay, this dress looks like literally every cowl neck bridesmaid dress I’ve seen at boutique stores running nearly $300. It even comes in the muted mint/olive color that’s so popular at weddings right now. Grab these for your bridesmaids now to secure sizing and have them Venmo you later.

Fiesta Fun Maxi Dress

Why not think outside the box and go the Target route? This wrap dress is so flattering and comes in an eye-popping coral color . It’s perfect for summer or spring weddings, and your bridesmaids will definitely re-wear this baby.

Azazie Davis Dress

This dress is stunning and comes in at under $90 . Azazie has all of the color options in different styles just like expensive bridesmaid boutiques do, but you’ll save each bridesmaid about $200 if you shop this design.

Scoop Neck Champagne Gown

For the glam bride! Why not dress your bridesmaids to the nines in this floor-length champagne colored gown . It gives a bit of edge with the open back but from the front, it’s all classic.

Kaia Strapless Dress

This hunter green color is perfect for winter weddings. October, November, and December brides, take advantage of this deal now. This dress is on sale for under $70 .

Satin Halter Low Back Plunge Maxi Dress

Choosing a halter design in a bridesmaid dress is a unique way to go, and your bridesmaids will love standing out from the crowd. Even better, this dress costs less than the price of dinner with the girls, and it comes in sizes 4 to 14.

Knit Dress With Cut Out

Chic, simple, and elegant are the first words that come to mind with this dress. Because it’s made with a lightweight knit fabric , your bridesmaids will be able to dance in this all night long.

Kenzi Jumpsuit

Why not do something a little different and go the jumpsuit route ? These are super cute and affordable to boot.