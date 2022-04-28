ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Roku Hits Q1 Streaming Slowdown, Gains Just 1.1 Million User Accounts

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7wa3_0fNJvzt800

Click here to read the full article.

Streaming platform Roku saw revenue and user growth cool down in the first three months of 2022, as the company missed Wall Street expectations on the bottom line.

The company reported 61.3 million active accounts for the first quarter, up 14% year over year and a sequential gain of 1.1 million. That’s compared with 35% account growth in Q1 2021, when it netted 2.4 million accounts. Total hours streamed by Roku users in Q1 was 20.9 billion, also up 14%, versus a 49% uptick a year earlier.

Roku cited “the end of government stimulus payments that served to temporarily drive discretionary consumer spend in Q1 2021” for the slowdown in streaming accounts.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news, and more.

Total revenue was $734 million, up 28%, and Roku swung to a net loss of $26.3 million (a loss of 19 cents per share) versus net income of $75.8 million in the year-ago quarter. On average, Wall Street analysts predicted Roku Q1 revenue reaching $718.1 million and a loss of 18 cents per share, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

Roku’s platform revenue, which encompasses advertising and content revenue-sharing deals, was $647 million in Q1, up 39% — but marking a deceleration from the pandemic-fueled 101% growth in the year-earlier period .

Meanwhile, revenue in Roku’s player segment fell 19%, to $86.8 million. The company said “ongoing supply-chain disruptions contributed to increased U.S. TV prices” in the quarter. Streaming player unit sales “remained above 2019 (pre-COVID) levels” but were down 12% year-over-year, according to Roku.

Roku shares were 1.5% higher in after-hours trading, after closing up 8.1% in the regular session. Year to date, the stock is down about 60%.

“We have delivered solid performance in a challenging operating environment and expect that we will continue to navigate through macro headwinds, including inflationary pressures, geopolitical conflict, and supply-chain disruptions,” Roku said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

The company’s earnings report comes after Netflix posted a net loss of 200,000 subscribers for Q1 — the streamer’s first decline in more than a decade. Roku had ended 2021 with 60.1 million active streaming accounts, up 17% year over year and an increase of 3.7 million for Q4.

For Q2, Roku said it expects total net revenue to increase approximately 25% year-over-year, to $805 million. It forecast gross profit of roughly $395 million and breakeven adjusted EBITDA. For the full year, the company continues to expect total net revenue growth to be 35%.

During the first quarter, the company’s Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on our platform in the U.S. by active account reach and — for the first time — by streaming-hour engagement. Roku noted that it recently closed an output deal with Lionsgate for upcoming theatrical releases through 2024 and launched Discovery+ as a premium subscription partner on the Roku Channel.

Roku also called out its first in-person upfront event, set for May 3 in New York as part of the IAB’s NewFronts, where it will showcase new originals including “Honest Renovations,” a home renovation series hosted by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis; “To Paris for Love: A Rom Com” produced in partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Zoë Saldaña’s Cinestar Pictures; and “WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story,” starring Daniel Radcliffe as the legendary parody recording artist.

In addition to traditional rivals like Google, Amazon and Apple, Roku will face a new competitor in the years ahead: Cable giants Comcast and Charter Communications this week announced a new 50-50 joint venture to create a national U.S. streaming platform , based on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex streaming device.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Céline Dion Reschedules ‘Courage’ Tour for Third Time Due to Health Complications: ‘I’m Just Not There Yet’

Click here to read the full article. Celine Dion delivered an emotional statement via Instagram today (April 29) announcing that the U.K. and European leg of her “Courage” tour — which was originally slated for September 2020, then rescheduled for April 2021 — will be pushed back for a third time due to the singer’s health issues. Dion was set to embark on the European stretch of her tour on May 25 but unfortunately, the shows have now been pushed back to start in late February of next year. “Well here we go again,” starts Dion in her announcement video, “I’m so...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Geoff Morrell Out as Disney Communications Chief After Less Than Four Months

Click here to read the full article. The Walt Disney Company is parting ways with Geoff Morrell, its head of corporate affairs, after a series of public relations debacles. Morrell, ousted after less than four months on the job, joined Disney in January from a post as the executive vice president of communications and advocacy at oil and gas company BP. But the transition was bumpy, coinciding with a bruising period in which Disney CEO Bob Chapek was faulted for his stumbling response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” laws. Disney said Morell is “leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.” His role...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Digital Trends

Netflix says 100 million sharing accounts will have to pay up, somehow

Netflix today released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. And they’re not great. By which, we mean, they’re relatively stagnant, with revenue up to $7.868 billion, a 9.8% increase year over year. But it actually lost 200,000 subscribers — and it’s forecasting 2 million fewer subs for the second quarter of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Streaming#Advertising
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
MarketRealist

College Dropout Natalie Arabian Built Her Net Worth in Crypto

Crypto influencer and investor Natalie Arabian dropped out of college to build her net worth in digital currency. Arabian passes her crypto knowledge on to thousands of followers on Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube. Article continues below advertisement. “My entire net worth is in alts, sorry im not here...
MARKETS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy