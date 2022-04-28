ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss band getting new practice field

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The University of Mississippi (UM) is committing $3.5 million to build a bigger, better practice field for its Pride of the South marching band to expand and improve outdoor rehearsal conditions.

On Wednesday, April 27, Chancellor Glenn Boyce made the announcement to the Ole Miss band students, faculty and staff. The university’s commitment will pair with various gifts and major donations to the project from Helen Overstreet, Sumner and Risa Spralding, Cora Mitchell, and Alex and Linda MacCormack totaling approximately $330,000.

The new practice field will have proper drainage structures and lights, a new director’s tower, a storage building and proper field access. Construction is slated to begin in August and be completed by summer 2023.

“The idea of a new practice field has been talked about off and on the entire six years that I’ve been here. This is my last semester, so I won’t be around to enjoy it. Still, I’m happy for everyone behind me and that it’s finally happening,” said graduate assistant Brandon Mitchell, of Meridian.

The project was initially proposed at a Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board meeting nearly five years ago. At that time, a design fee of $65,000 was approved and the design professional was appointed. The project lay dormant until the university submitted a new request for a revised budget of $3.5 million, which the board approved last week.

