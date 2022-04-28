ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Imax CEO on Day-and-Date Tentpole Releases: “That’s an Experiment That’s Over”

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjSNc_0fNJt53T00

Giant-screen exhibitor Imax posted higher first-quarter revenues as a pandemic-era recovery in its North American box office follows a rebounding Asian film business last year.

Imax disclosed global box office of $173.2 million in the quarter, a rise of 57 percent over the same period of 2021, based on the strength of box office for The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home . That performance underlined Imax’s rising profile as a platform for Hollywood to eventize blockbuster releases as its giant screens draw premium ticket prices.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“I do think as competitive movies come out in the marketplace, you should see the move to premium in general and Imax specifically,” company CEO Richard Gelfond told analysts during a post-results call.

Imax, with its global footprint, also released a record seven local language titles for a first quarter. That slate included China’s Battle of Lake Changjin 2 , India’s RRR, Japan’s Jujutsu Kaisen and in France director Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Notre Dame Brû le, a film about the 2019 Notre Dame cathedral fire in Paris.

Overall revenue for Imax was up 55 percent to $60 million and the net loss attributable to shareholders came to $13.6 million or 23 cents a-share, against a year-earlier loss of $14.8 million or 25 cents a-share.

The latest first quarter loss for Imax included a non-cash provision of $6.9 million, or $0.12 per share, for reserves given the uncertainty of collecting receivables in Russia after president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. “This provision was taken in an exercise of caution due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and covers substantially all of the company’s net receivable exposure in the Russian market,” Imax reported.

During the first quarter of 2021, Imax faced a hit to North American movie theaters from the COVID-19 crisis with lingering theater closures and capacity restrictions, even as it recorded strong box office performance for local titles, mainly in China, Korea and Japan after the Asian market reopened.

One year later, as the North American box office continues to recover as the pandemic wanes, Imax pointed to the promise from upcoming Hollywood releases like Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sequel, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion and Pixar’s Lightyear.

At the same time, Imax reports current closures in its theater network in China as recent COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities to stamp out infection spikes impact its Chinese box office performance.

“In China, box office was also a bit softer than anticipated due to rolling closures of certain markets given the resurgence of COVID. We have implemented cost reductions in the market where appropriate. And we are cautiously optimistic around the continued reopening of impacted markets in China,” Gelfond told analysts.

“I don’t think this will be a long term issue there,” the Imax CEO added. Gelfond also pointed to a promising recent increase in the number of Hollywood movies getting into the Chinese market: “While it’s hard to pinpoint the trajectory, throughout the year you’re going to see a rapid return to normalcy.”

Returning to North America, Gelfond reaffirmed the value of the multiplex release for Hollywood studios looking to kickstart the launch of superhero movies and other popular tentpoles ahead of play on digital platforms.

“Our partners at the studios and streamers have told us unequivocally that a theatrical window is pivotal to their strategic plans going forward. And that content that benefits from a theatrical launch performs far better on streaming platforms and drives greater value throughout the chain, most recently evidenced by the strong performance of Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Batman on digital platforms,” he told analysts.

To underline his point, Gelfond added he doesn’t see Hollywood studios returning to a streaming-first movie release model for bigger tentpole titles, as happened during 2021 amid the pandemic. “They had their chance during an existential threat to the whole business, and it didn’t work. That’s an experiment that’s over,” he told analysts.

If anything, Gelfond said recent conversations with studio execs revealed tentpoles that bowed in movie theaters subsequently played better overall on streaming platforms. “It’s all theatrical for the studios. I don’t think you will see a hybrid or a streaming model for a blockbuster film for 2022 or probably beyond. The studios realize that’s a model that didn’t really work,” he insisted.

The Imax CEO later told The Hollywood Reporter that the long-delayed Top Gun: Maverick greatly impressed him when Tom Cruise screened the blockbuster movie for him last year before Paramount delayed a planned Thanksgiving 2021 release to 2022 due to a coronavirus surge.

“I thought it was one of the best films I’d seen in recent memory. I thought it had all the elements, not just the action and photography, but also the drama , ” Gelfond recalled.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

How Much Is MGM’s Movie and TV Library Worth? Amazon Discloses New Details

How much is an iconic film and TV library that includes James Bond, Rocky and Creed, The Silence of the Lambs, Thelma and Louise, Survivor and The Handmaid’s Tale really worth? According to Amazon, those 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes are worth about $3.4 billion.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Sells Billions of Dollars in Tesla Stock Ahead of Twitter PurchaseAmazon Earnings Disappoint as Pandemic-Driven Growth Shifts to Chasing "Cost Efficiencies"Amazon Unveils Massive India Slate of 40 Films and Series That is what the tech giant values MGM’s library of films and TV shows at, according to a footnote in the...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Amid Streaming Boom, Some Companies Love Linear TV

When the upfronts return to New York City in mid-May after a two-year pandemic hiatus, broadcast TV is expected to play second fiddle. Though ABC, NBC and CBS will still get their moments, Disney is expected to introduce the ad-supported tier of Disney+, while Paramount will pitch Paramount+ and NBCUniversal touts Peacock. After years of preparing to go all in on streaming, linear is no longer a corporate priority for Hollywood giants. But at least a handful of companies are bucking the trend and leaning into linear TV, hoping that it can help them stand out in a world where everyone...
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Mubi Takes Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ Ahead of Festival Debut

Arthouse streaming group Mubi has snatched up rights to Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Turkey and India ahead of the film’s Cannes competition premiere next week. Mubi plans to bow the film theatrically in the U.S. and U.K. this fall, followed by a streaming bow on its platform. The crime drama follows police detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) called in to investigate the mysterious death of a man who fell from a mountain peak. During his investigation, he begins to develop an interest in the man’s widow, Seo-rae (Tang Wei), who is a suspect in the...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#North American#Asian#Pay Rises#Theatre Owners#Battle Of Lake Changjin 2#Rrr#Notre Dame
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX blocked Russian electromagnetic attack in Ukraine

U.S. officials praised Elon Musk’s SpaceX this week for shutting down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack on Ukraine last month, which sought to jam SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service that has been allowing Ukraine to access the internet for free since late February. “The next day [after reports about...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy