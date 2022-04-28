US Forecast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Photojournalist Jodie Williard is known for photographing wild horses and other wildlife, but this month she is chasing storms. Willard shared images of tornadoes she shot over the weekend. She is part of crew led to Bill Reid. "I am covering extreme weather for the next couple of weeks here in Texas, The post Santa Barbara photojournalist Jodie Willard joins storm chasing crew in tornado country appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO