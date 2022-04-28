ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;53;35;58;36;Mostly sunny, windy;NW;19;30%;0%;8. Albuquerque, NM;80;51;77;47;Blowing dust;NNW;17;12%;0%;11. Anchorage, AK;49;35;51;36;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;0%;4. Asheville, NC;72;49;71;55;An afternoon shower;SE;7;45%;88%;6. Atlanta, GA;77;52;78;58;Partial sunshine;SE;6;48%;29%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;56;42;60;44;Sunshine and breezy;NW;17;30%;2%;9....

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

Soaking rain will continue to raise the risk for flooding in. eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota tomorrow. Severe. thunderstorms with flash flooding, hail, damaging wind gusts. and even isolated tornadoes will rumble from eastern Iowa. and southern Wisconsin to Illinois, Missouri and northern. Arkansas. The highest risk of severe...
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Lottery State-by-State

6-2-5-3 (six, two, five, three) (three, zero, seven, three) (three, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-seven; Extra: thirty-four) (seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five; Power, Up: three) Pick 3 Evening. 1-2-8, FB: 9. (one, two, eight; FB: nine) Pick 3 Midday. 5-2-7, FB: 2. (five, two, seven; FB: two) Pick 4 Evening. 5-5-3-2,...
LOTTERY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Illinois to become seventh state to allow food stamps at restaurants

Illinois is slated to become one of a handful of states to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Restaurant Meals Program later this spring, allowing specific qualifying SNAP households to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase hot meals at participating restaurants. Currently, just six states allow SNAP benefits, colloquially...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Nnw#Ga#Billings#Mt#Wnw#Al#Sun#Sse#Boise#Ma
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara photojournalist Jodie Willard joins storm chasing crew in tornado country

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Photojournalist Jodie Williard is known for photographing wild horses and other wildlife, but this month she is chasing storms. Willard shared images of tornadoes she shot over the weekend. She is part of crew led to Bill Reid. "I am covering extreme weather for the next couple of weeks here in Texas, The post Santa Barbara photojournalist Jodie Willard joins storm chasing crew in tornado country appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy