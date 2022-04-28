Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl taken by estranged father

An Amber alert has been issued for 4-year-old girl who was abducted Thursday afternoon in Snellville.

Police said Valery Molina was taken by 24-year-old Alfred Molina. They were last seen at 1848 Edgewood Way in Snellville.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Black Hyundai Sonata with Georgia tag number CCK1478.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned that Alfred Molina is the child’s estranged father.

Valery Molina is described as three feet tall and 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings with unicorns on them and brown shoes.

Alfred Molina is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

We're working to learn more about this developing story.

