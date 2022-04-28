ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl taken by estranged father

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n4J1R_0fNJrTyq00

An Amber alert has been issued for 4-year-old girl who was abducted Thursday afternoon in Snellville.

Police said Valery Molina was taken by 24-year-old Alfred Molina. They were last seen at 1848 Edgewood Way in Snellville.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Black Hyundai Sonata with Georgia tag number CCK1478.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned that Alfred Molina is the child’s estranged father.

Valery Molina is described as three feet tall and 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye top, black leggings with unicorns on them and brown shoes.

Alfred Molina is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story. Check back with 95.5 WSB for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Snellville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Snellville, GA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Leggings#Cck1478#Channel 2#Wsb#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows car thieves scramble out of sun roof, try to hide in homeless camp after chase on I-20

ATLANTA — Once again, Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol have proved that its not smart to try to outrun them -- especially with a helicopter flying overhead. Police released chopper video of carjackers leading state troopers on a chase with a stolen Camaro last week. The chase ends with two suspects scrambling out of the Camaro’s sun roof while the car is still moving, and trying to hide in a homeless camp before being caught.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

He was pistol-whipped and shot in the face. DeKalb deputies say they've charged a suspect with murder.

ATLANTA — An arrest has been made Tuesday in connection to the murder of a young man who was found shot and killed in the bushes near his Stone Mountain home. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, a 22-year-old has been arrested without incident for the malice murder of 20-year-old David Hayman. Hayman was found shot and killed on March 31 in the 500 block of Watson Bay Trail in DeKalb County.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Body of 93-year-old Florida woman found in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — The body of a 93-year-pld South Florida woman was found inside a freezer in her garage during a Thursday welfare check initiated by neighbors, according to police. Officers with the Sebastian Police Department responded to the Paddock Street home after multiple neighbors, concerned about the well-being...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy