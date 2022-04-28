ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Animal Kingdom's Final Season Key Art Drops a Big Hint About Which of the Cody Boys Is Going Down in Flames

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

There’s playing with fire, and then there’s… this . In the key art for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom that TVLine obtained exclusively from TNT, Shawn Hatosy’s Pope is at once skating on thin ice and skateboarding toward a blaze that looks big enough to incinerate anything it touches.

Were we the betting sort, we’d wager that the poster is a harbinger of doom for the late Smurf’s unstable oldest son. In addition to the whole Cody family’s habit of getting themselves into dangerous scrapes, Season 5 concluded with the police discovering the body of Catherine, the woman Pope loved and was manipulated by Mommie Dearest into murdering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6TSQ_0fNJpfh600

Mind you, it will be something of a shock if any of the Codys are left standing when the closing credits roll on the series finale. You’ll recall that Ellen Barkin was killed off as the thieves’ cutthroat matriarch in Season 4’s penultimate episode. Before that, Season 3’s premiere made a casualty of future Grey’s Anatomy doc Scott Speedman’s surrogate Cody, Baz. “This is Animal Kingdom ,” EP John Wells reminded TVLine back in 2019. “We don’t expect anybody to be alive by the time we get to the end!”

Per TNT, in the show’s final season, which kicks off on Sunday, June 19, “the Cody boys discover that they can’t outrun their past. With their empire expanding, a cold-case investigation sets off a series of events that puts the entire family in jeopardy. Revenge, betrayal and a reckoning with long-forgotten violence leads to an explosive conclusion six seasons in the making.”

OK, last call: Of Pope, J, Craig and Deran, which if any of the Codys do you think will survive the final season? Hit the comments with your answers.

More from TVLine

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

Sanditon Season 2 Finale Recap: Three Breakups and a Wedding — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Liars were exposed and two romances came to an abrupt end on Sanditon‘s exciting Season 2 finale Sunday night on PBS. The moment of truth came for artist Charles Lockhart when Sidney’s trunk arrived from Antigua containing a letter that warned Tom and Arthur about the portraitist and his desire to steal Georgiana’s sizable inheritance. Tom, Mary and Arthur showed up to the Hankins’ home just in time to stop Georgiana from running away and marrying the charlatan, and the dreamy young woman was once again disabused of her blind trust in romance. Georgiana...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Resident Twist: Emily VanCamp to Return as Nic in Season 5 Finale

Click here to read the full article. The Resident fans haven’t seen the last of Nic Nevin, despite her tragic death last year. Emily VanCamp, who exited the Fox drama at the start of its current fifth season, will return to the series in its upcoming Season 5 finale, TVLine has learned. As co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells us, VanCamp will appear in “four, maybe five” flashback scenes during the May 17 season ender, which will be used as a storytelling device to help Conrad move on from his relationship with Nic and pursue romance with another woman — either Jessica Lucas’...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Boss Confirms 'We Will See More' of Voight and Anna's Story

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Voight has more business with Anna on Chicago P.D., which returns with a new episode this Wednesday (NBC, 10/9c). Voight first encountered the criminal informant in the Jan. 19 episode, “To Protect,” and the pair has been secretly working together ever since. Showrunner Gwen Sigan confirms that their story will continue as the Dick Wolf drama gears up for the remaining episodes of Season 9. “We will definitely see more,” she tells TVLine. “You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you will see her in the final episode as well. It’s...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Barkin
Person
Clark Gregg
Person
Scott Speedman
Person
Shawn Hatosy
Outsider.com

NCIS: Agent Parker Is in Big Trouble in Season 19 Finale

Fans of NCIS can look for the upcoming Season 19 finale to be focused around Agent Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole. It appears that Parker is in some trouble. He’s going to be framed for murder and his ex-wife will make her first appearance in the CBS drama. Teri Polo plays that role and will be a recurring character moving forward.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Art#Tnt#In Flames
Popculture

'The Resident' Actor Suddenly Exits Show

The Resident has lost another member of the cast. Miles Fowler, who joined the Fox medical drama for Season 5, is not coming back for a potential Season 6. His final episode aired on March 29. Fowler starred as Trevor Daniels, the son of Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). During the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Emily Osment Upped To Series Regular For Season 6

Click here to read the full article. We’ll be seeing more of Mandy McAllister in the upcoming sixth season of Young Sheldon. Emily Osment, who joined the fifth season of the CBS comedy as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for Season 6. Osment’s Mandy McAllister is an attractive, strong willed woman in her late twenties who is struggling with the discovery that she’s pregnant with Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) baby. She’s also dealing with the fact that Georgie lied to her about how young he is. As Season 5 winds down, Mary (Zoe Perry) is feeling alienated from her Church...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Med: Kristen Hager Exits Series

Click here to read the full article. Dr. Stevie Hammer’s absence from Chicago Med appears to be a permanent one: Her portrayer Kristen Hager has exited the NBC medical drama after half a season as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed. Hager joined the show in the current seventh season’s premiere as a physician in the emergency department. She last appeared in Episode 14 in early March, during which Stevie reconciled with her bipolar mother and then decided to go to Michigan to give her marriage with her estranged husband another try. After sharing some will-they-or-won’t-they back and forth with Dr....
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy