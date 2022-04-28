ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remains of World War II pilot from Chicago identified

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The remains of a pilot with Chicago connections have been positively identified, nearly 80 years after his bomber was shot down over Europe in World War II.

On Aug. 1, 1943, 36-year-old U.S. Army Air Force Lt. Col. Addison E. Baker was piloting a B-24 bomber during Operation Tidal Wave.

The aircraft was shot down by enemy fire north of Bucharest, Romania. Before crashing, Baker dropped his bombs on the target and avoided colliding with other planes in his formation.

He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. His remains were buried and left unidentified for decades. But earlier this month, they were positively identified using DNA after being transported to a military facility in Nebraska.

Baker originally was from Chicago. The date and location of his funeral have yet to be decided, officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said.

