ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Marine returns home after prisoner swap between US, Russia

By Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428RpT_0fNJpYSt00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Marine veteran Trevor Reed , who was imprisoned in Russia since 2019, is now back home in Texas.

This comes after the U.S. and Russia conducted a high-stakes prisoner swap on Wednesday. Reed’s freedom came in exchange for a convicted Russian drug dealer, who was serving 20 years in a Connecticut prison for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine.

“It’s going to really hit us when we get to put our arms around him and hug him,” Paula Reed, Trevor’s mother, said.

Trevor’s parents said Biden broke the news of the exchange Wednesday morning. He was serving a nine-year prison sentence, accused of assaulting two Russian police officers after a night of heavy drinking in Moscow.

“A bunch of ‘I love you’s’ and ‘I’ll see you soon,'” Paula said.

Trevor’s parents lobbied for years for the U.S. to negotiate their son’s release, even recruiting U.S. Rep. August Pfluger , R-Texas, to help put pressure on the administration to act.

“A Texan, a marine and a patriot has been released from a Russian prison after being held for an anguishing 985 days as a political pawn,” Pfluger said.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said it was a bipartisan effort, adding that concerns for Trevor’s wellbeing accelerated the process.

“His family would tell us that they basically had been cut off from contact, and they were concerned about not only his conditions of detention but also his health,” Cornyn said.

The Biden administration successfully secured the swap, which took place in Turkey.

“We are so thankful for President Biden meeting with us and taking swift action after meeting with us. We believe that he probably saved our son’s life,” Joey Reed, Trevor’s father, said.

The timing of this prisoner exchange is what surprised a lot of people, including Reed’s parents, given the poor relationship right now between Russia and the U.S.

Nonetheless, Trevor’s mom said she couldn’t think of a better Mother’s Day gift than bringing her son home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Turkey, TX
City
Washington, TX
City
Moscow, TX
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prisoner Exchange#Marine#Nexstar#Russian#Texan
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy