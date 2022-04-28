Robinhood revenue falls 43% as trading volumes moderate

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Samsung Group’s investment arm is slated to list a blockchain exchange-traded fund on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX) in the first half of this year, according to The Korea Economic Daily. The Samsung Asset Management Co said the ETF would be the first of its kind that tracks cryptocurrencies...
May 2 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) on Monday offered to acquire Swedish online gaming company LeoVegas AB (LEOV.ST) for about $607 million, paving the way for the U.S. casino operator to expand its presence in Europe. MGM floated a recommended public tender offer for 61 crowns ($6.20) in...
MELBOURNE, May 2 (Reuters) - Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is seeking to buy an 11.5% stake in AGL Energy (AGL.AX) nearly two months after Australia's top power producer rejected a A$5.4 billion takeover offer from his Grok Ventures and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, according to a market statement from JPMorgan.
