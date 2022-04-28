Demetrius Wynne speaks before sentencing in murder of Minneapolis artist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting his brother over the weekend on the city’s south side.
Anthony Light, 43, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder, second-degree assault and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, he fatally shot his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light, on Saturday on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue South, in the city’s Bryant neighborhood.
(credit: CBS)
Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before noon. Responding officers found the victim and a witness inside a car a few blocks away. The victim was brought to a hospital, where...
