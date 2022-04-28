Man indicted on felony counts of money laundering, theft of over $1.5M

William Schwartz

A Denver grand jury has indicted William Schwartz, 43, on charges of felony theft and money laundering, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Schwartz is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from two charitable organizations in the city.

The alleged theft and money laundering began in November 2014 and continued through May 2019 until one of the organizations noticed suspicious bank activity. An investigator with the Denver District Attorney’s Office later discovered allegations from a second organization in February, according to a news release.

It appears that Schwartz may have volunteered as treasurer and later worked for one of the organizations he allegedly stole from, according to court records.

Between August 2016 and June 2019, Schwartz used three personal accounts to pay a variety of vendors just under half a million dollars including RV, car and watercraft dealerships. He transferred money between accounts in a way designed “to conceal or disguise the nature, location, ownership and/or original source of these funds. In doing so, Schwartz made it appear to recipients of these stolen funds that Schwartz owned these funds personally,” according to the indictment.

Other transfers of hundreds of thousands of dollars are alleged throughout the time prosecutors believe the crimes began, as well as unauthorized credit card payments using organization funding.

Schwartz was arrested April 21 and is scheduled for arraignment June 9.