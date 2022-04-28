ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Man indicted on felony counts of money laundering, theft of over $1.5M

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKp52_0fNJkSqe00
William Schwartz

A Denver grand jury has indicted William Schwartz, 43, on charges of felony theft and money laundering, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Schwartz is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from two charitable organizations in the city.

The alleged theft and money laundering began in November 2014 and continued through May 2019 until one of the organizations noticed suspicious bank activity. An investigator with the Denver District Attorney’s Office later discovered allegations from a second organization in February, according to a news release.

It appears that Schwartz may have volunteered as treasurer and later worked for one of the organizations he allegedly stole from, according to court records.

Between August 2016 and June 2019, Schwartz used three personal accounts to pay a variety of vendors just under half a million dollars including RV, car and watercraft dealerships. He transferred money between accounts in a way designed “to conceal or disguise the nature, location, ownership and/or original source of these funds. In doing so, Schwartz made it appear to recipients of these stolen funds that Schwartz owned these funds personally,” according to the indictment.

Other transfers of hundreds of thousands of dollars are alleged throughout the time prosecutors believe the crimes began, as well as unauthorized credit card payments using organization funding.

Schwartz was arrested April 21 and is scheduled for arraignment June 9.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

William Schwartz Accused Of Stealing $1.5 Million+ From 2 Charities

DENVER (CBS4)– William Schwartz is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million from two charities over a five-year period. The Denver District Attorney’s Office has charged Schwartz, 43, with two counts of theft and one count of money laundering. William Schwartz (credit: Denver DA) A Denver grand jury indicted Schwartz after hearing evidence about the alleged theft from two Denver charitable organizations that rely on donor funding. Prosecutors allege that the theft and money laundering began in November 2014 and continued until May 2019 when one of the organizations discovered suspicious bank account activity. That’s when a Denver DA’s Office investigator discovered the alleged theft from the second charitable organization in February 2022. Schwartz was arrested April 21. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 9 for an arraignment.
DENVER, CO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
9NEWS

Westminster woman sentenced for murder

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman accused in a fatal shooting in a Westminster home has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Serena Ahmad was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder in the heat of passion. Westminster police said the...
WESTMINSTER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Fight Between Neighbors Over Kids’ Fireworks Results In 37-Year Prison Sentence

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Scott Mathews and his girlfriend wanted to protect their dogs from the fireworks being set off by children on the 4th of July, 2019. Jaharie Wheeler wanted to protect his family. The argument between the two families reached its climax with the two men fighting in the courtyard of their Aurora apartment complex. Mathews pulled out a handgun and shot Wheeler once in the chest. Wheeler died at a hospital. Wednesday, an Arapahoe County District Court judge sentenced Mathews to 37 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Mathews was a corrections officer for the DOC at the time of the fatal...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy