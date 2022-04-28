Swisher Issues Statement in Response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Proposal of a Tobacco Product Standard to Ban Characterizing Flavors in Cigars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Swisher issued the following statement in response to FDA’s announcements:. The Food and Drug Administration is moving forward with a proposed product standard regarding characterizing flavors in cigars despite a near-vacuum of scientific evidence to support this decision. FDA’s announcement today is only a proposed rule and must...www.businesswire.com
