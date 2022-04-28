ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinhood's Revenue Fell More Than Expected at Year's Start

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Growth slammed into reverse at the start of this year for Robinhood Markets, whose trading app has turned millions of people into investors for the first time. The company said Thursday that it took in $299 million in revenue during the first three months...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Robinhood shares fall after company posts decline in revenue

(Corrects paragraph 7 to reflect that Robinhood reported a net loss of $392 million or $0.45 per share in the three months ended March instead of December) April 28 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the brokerage at the center of last year’s retail trading frenzy, posted a 43% fall in first-quarter revenue on Thursday as transaction volumes declined across asset classes.
This Monster Stock Is Down 50% This Year

PayPal revenue came in higher than expected in the first quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
Netflix stock suffering 4th-straight loss toward 4-year low; co-Founder Hastings total comp falls to about $41 million

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -3.91% dove 3.0% toward a fresh four-year low in morning trading Monday, and have yet to bounce following last week's 35.1% one-day, post-earnings plunge. The stock has now plummeted 40.0% in four sessions since the streaming video company reported deeply disappointing results, putting it on track for the lowest close since Jan. 4, 2018. That would be the worst four-day performance since it plummeted 42.1% during the four-day stretch that ended Oct. 20, 2004. Separately, Netflix disclosed in its 2021 proxy statement that co-Founder and co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings' total compensation for 2021 fell to $40.8 million from $43.2 million in 2020. His 2021 compensation included 650,000 in base salary, the same as 2020, while option awards fell to $39.7 million from $42.4 million. All Other Compensation, which represented personal use of company aircraft, rose to $442,607 from $147,146. Netflix's stock rose 11.4% in 2021 after rising 67.1% in 2020. The S&P 500.
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Acquires More Than $71,000,000 in BTC in Just One Week

The third-largest Bitcoin (BTC) whale in the crypto world continues to feast as it makes more massive purchases of BTC. Data-tracking website BitInfoCharts says that this same whale is the biggest non-exchange entity in existence and has acquired a staggering 1,800 BTC in the past seven days. With Bitcoin currently...
