Bomb threat found Wednesday evening in Hamburg High School bathroom

Hamburg, N.Y. (WBEN) - A bomb threat was found written in a bathroom at Hamburg High School by a custodian Wednesday evening, according to a letter sent out by Hamburg Superintendent of Schools, Michael Cornell.

Upon finding the bomb threat, the custodian immediately notified his chain of command, and Hamburg Police responded immediately.

Only a few people were left in the building at that time, at which they were asked to leave. A total of six K-9 Units assisted the Hamburg Police Department in searching the building and its surrounding areas. It was determined there were no explosives or explosive devices on the property.

"On behalf of the Board of Education, and our entire school district, I want to thank the Hamburg Village Police Department for their swift action [Wednesday] and their constant partnership always," said Cornell in a written statement. "We are also grateful to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority and the New York State Police for bringing their K-9 Units to Hamburg High School to search the property.

"Importantly, we also appreciate our custodian’s attention to detail in finding the threat, and his quick action in reporting it."

Cornell also wrote that students making threatening statements like this towards a school will not be tolerated. The Hamburg Central School District says it will prosecute the person responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

Hamburg High School was open for students and staff on Thursday.