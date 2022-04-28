ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Piedmont Park Location of Shake Shack Opens in Midtown

By Beth McKibben
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midtown location of Shake Shack opens tonight just outside the gates to the 12th Street entrance to Piedmont Park at the Piedmont Park Conservancy Community Center beside Willy’s Mexicana Grill. Plans for this latest location of the New York-based burger chain were revealed last winter. Midtown becomes...

atlanta.eater.com

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
