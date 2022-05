BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fresh off the school’s first bowl game win since 2010, Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley has been extended through the 2026 season, the university’s athletic department said. Under Locksley, the Terps went 6-6 last year and soundly beat Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl, 54-10. “Coach Locksley uses the mantra ‘The Best Is Ahead’ and it is for Maryland football,” said athletic director Damon Evans. “Coach Locks has done a great job revitalizing our football program.” Evans cited the Pinstripe Bowl win as a sign Locksley is making progress. “Coach Locks continues to build our program and has high expectations...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO