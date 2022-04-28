Romelu Lukaku booed on Man Utd return after coming off bench in Chelsea’s Premier League draw

ROMELU LUKAKU'S season suffered another miserable twist as the Chelsea striker was booed on his return to old club Manchester United.

Lukaku replaced Kai Havertz on 70 minutes as Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel tried to change things during a frustrating 1-1 Premier League draw.

Marcos Alonso had volleyed Chelsea in front on the hour but Cristiano Ronaldo levelled - emphatically - almost at once.

And as Tuchel took action by bringing on Lukaku, the beleaguered Belgian received a hostile reception from home supporters.

His Old Trafford spell from 2017-19 was barely more convincing than his current stint at Stamford Bridge.

And although Chelsea looked the hungrier side late on, it was wing-back Reece James who went closest to the winner they deserved as he hit the post.

Lukaku himself struggled to provide a direct goal threat as he battled to show Tuchel he merits a starting recall.

United clung on for a point earned by their sheer workrate in the face of Chelsea's superiority.

But it leaves the Red Devils five points off the Champions League places - with Arsenal, in fourth, still having two games in hand.

The Blues, meanwhile, seem sure to finish exactly where they are now - in third.

Tuchel was happy with how the Blues played - but bemoaned the failure to win: "We should have had three points tonight. On and off the ball I was happy with how we played.

"We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box.

"We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team.

"We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game."