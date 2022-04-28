ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku booed on Man Utd return after coming off bench in Chelsea’s Premier League draw

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwJYt_0fNJfV2600

ROMELU LUKAKU'S season suffered another miserable twist as the Chelsea striker was booed on his return to old club Manchester United.

Lukaku replaced Kai Havertz on 70 minutes as Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel tried to change things during a frustrating 1-1 Premier League draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339ufx_0fNJfV2600
Chelsea sub Romelu Lukaku harries Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HuND_0fNJfV2600
Romelu Lukaku was booed by Man Utd fans when he replaced Kai Havertz in the Premier League draw on Thursday night Credit: Getty

Marcos Alonso had volleyed Chelsea in front on the hour but Cristiano Ronaldo levelled - emphatically - almost at once.

And as Tuchel took action by bringing on Lukaku, the beleaguered Belgian received a hostile reception from home supporters.

His Old Trafford spell from 2017-19 was barely more convincing than his current stint at Stamford Bridge.

And although Chelsea looked the hungrier side late on, it was wing-back Reece James who went closest to the winner they deserved as he hit the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zylrg_0fNJfV2600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g19qa_0fNJfV2600

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Lukaku himself struggled to provide a direct goal threat as he battled to show Tuchel he merits a starting recall.

United clung on for a point earned by their sheer workrate in the face of Chelsea's superiority.

But it leaves the Red Devils five points off the Champions League places - with Arsenal, in fourth, still having two games in hand.

The Blues, meanwhile, seem sure to finish exactly where they are now - in third.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Tuchel was happy with how the Blues played - but bemoaned the failure to win: "We should have had three points tonight. On and off the ball I was happy with how we played.

"We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box.

"We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team.

"We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game."

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Newcastle v Liverpool: match preview

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick: Man United Were Lucky to Get Draw vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that his side were lucky to draw against Chelsea on Thursday night. The Blues had a handful of chances but Cristiano Ronaldo quickly responded to Marcos Alonso's opener to see Man United steal a point at Old Trafford. Speaking after the match, via...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SPORTbible

Manchester United Fans Slate Marcus Rashford For 'Putting More Effort' Into Hugging Thomas Tuchel Than On The Pitch

Marcus Rashford has come in for criticism from Manchester United fans after going out of his way to embrace Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Thursday night. United and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo's 17th goal of the season cancelling out Marcos Alonso's strike to put the European champions ahead on the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belgian#Red Devils#Arsenal
The Independent

West Ham vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal come into this one as the heavy favourites due to both recent form and their desire to qualify for the Champions League.West Ham appear to have fallen away from top-four contention and are now firmly focused on the Europa League.Mikel Arteta’s side will have one eye on Tottenham’s result against Leicester earlier on Sunday afternoon with the knowledge that any slip-up from Antonio Conte’s men could allow them to move decisively clear.West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as top-four race heats upEither way, Arsenal need to get the job done against a West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Kane, Son goals hand Tottenham critical win in bid for Champions League

Tottenham claimed a critical win in their bid for a top four finish with a 3-1 win over Leicester on Sunday. Harry Kane headed Tottenham into the lead mid-way through the first half and Son-Heung Min doubled the lead on the hour. Son saved the best until last, curling a wonderful third with 11 minutes to go to put the gloss on the win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
412K+
Followers
21K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy