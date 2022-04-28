City’s 2022 Paving Season Gets Underway

April 28, 2022 — The City of South Bend’s Rebuilding Our Streets Plan is paving the way for another busy construction season. During the second year of the Plan, the City will address 113 streets with milling and asphalt resurfacing, full reconstruction or brick spot repair. Additional streets will see preventative maintenance measures such as crack sealing and microsurfacing. Residents can follow the progress of paving work at southbendin.gov/paving.

With asphalt plants open, paving season has officially started. City crews will begin paving the week of May 2. Once crews begin work on a street, it will take approximately three to five days to complete paving. Streets must be milled and prepped prior to paving and will be closed during working hours (6 am – 6 pm). Signage will be posted prior to the start of work so residents and businesses are aware of the upcoming work.

The Rebuilding Our Streets Plan is a multi-year strategy on how the City can address the conditions of local, neighborhood streets and find additional resources to maintain streets in good condition over a longer period. The first three years will invest $25 million on streets in worst condition based on the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) score. PASER assigns a rating from 1 to 10, with 1 being the worst condition and 10 being a newly paved street. The plan, along with a list of streets to be addressed and their PASER scores, can be found at southbendin.gov/streetsplan.

In addition to streets scheduled for paving in 2022, the City has also developed a list of streets that have deteriorated over the winter and is actively looking at funding options to address them.

The City’s 2022 paving list is included below:

– 26th Street from Pleasant Street to dead end

– 28th Street from Wall Street to Mishawaka Avenue

– 30th Street from Jefferson Boulevard to railroad tracks

– 35th Street from Marshall Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard

– 35th Street from Hastings Street to the railroad tracks

– Addison Street from Luelde to Teri streets

– Apple Ridge Court from Miami Street to cul-de- sac

– Arnold Street from Western Avenue to Hancock Street

– Bendix Drive from Washington Street to cul-de-sac

– Bentley Lane from Patty Lane to Manchester Drive

– Blaine Avenue from Lincoln Way West to Van Buren Street

– Blaine Avenue from Vassar to Portage avenues

– Bonfield Place from Village Way to Sheridan Street

– Bowman Street from Michigan to Fellows streets

– Brighton Place from Patterson to Whitehall drives

– Bronson Street from St. Joseph to Michigan streets

– Brookfield Street from Ewing Avenue to alley

– Brookhurst Place from Patterson to Whitehall drives

– Brookton Drive from Byron to Alpine Drive

– Buick Street from Linden Avenue to Roger Street

– Bulla Street from Johnson to Huey streets

– California Avenue from Diamond to Sancome avenues

– Cambridge Drive from Miami Street to Abshire Drive

– Camden Street from Washington Street to Western Avenue

– Canterbury Drive from Grove Street to Elwood Avenue

– Carlisle Street from Delaware Street to Prairie Avenue/State Road 23

– Carroll Street from Bronson Street to railroad tracks

– Carroll Street from Sample to Ohio streets

– Cherry Street from Washington Street to dead end

– Cherry Street from Western Avenue to railroad tracks

– Clemens Street from Linden Avenue to Roger Street

– Cleveland Avenue from Lincoln Way West to Vassar Avenue

– Colfax Avenue from Eddy to Esther streets

– College Street from Florence to Fassnacht streets

– Corby Boulevard from Notre Dame to South Bend avenues

– Cove Street from Elwood Avenue to cul-de-sac

– Deer Lake Drive from Twixwood Lane to Topsfield Road

– Delaware Street from Meade to Prospect streets

– Diamond Avenue from LaPorte Avenue to Lincoln Way West

– Dundee Street from Washington Street to Western Avenue

– Dunn Road from Ironwood Drive to Willis Road

– Eastmont Drive from Riverside to Northlea drives

– Edison Avenue from Washington Street to Linden Avenue

– Fairway Street from Lombardy Drive to Sample Street

– Fellows Street from Jackson to Johnson streets

– Ford Street from Grant to Kosciuszko streets

– Franklin Street from Ewing to Indiana avenues

– Gladstone Street from Bonfield Place to Washington Street

– Grant Street from Sample Street to alley

– Greenlawn Avenue from McKinley Avenue to Madison Street

– Greenview Avenue from Lombardy Drive to Sample Street

– Hastings Street from 30th to 33rd streets

– Hastings Street from Ironwood Drive to dead end

– High Street from Wenger to Sample streets

– Hill Street from Jefferson Boulevard to Colfax Avenue

– Hillside Avenue from Phillipa to Carlisle Street

– Inglewood Place from Rose Street to Woodlawn Boulevard

– Inwood Road from Springbrook Drive to Sampson Street

– Jackson Road from Fellows to Miami streets

– Jefferson Boulevard from William to Taylor streets

– Johnson Road from Fellows to Miami streets

– Keller Street from Portage Avenue to Wilber Street

– Kemble Avenue from Bruce Street to Ewing Avenue

– Lancaster Drive from Woldhaven Drive to Chippewa Avenue

– LaPorte Avenue from Sancome Avenue to Wilber Street

– Lawrence Street from Howard Street to Napoleon Boulevard

– Linden Avenue from Birdsell to Grant streets

– Linden Avenue from Concord Avenue to Lombardy Drive

– McKinley Avenue from Jacob Street to Twyckenham Drive

– Meade Street from Newcome Street to Colfax Avenue

– Meadow Hill Drive from Dear Lake Drive to cul-de-sac

– Meadow Lane from Parkway Street to Birchwood Avenue

– Miner Street from Jacob Street to Twyckenham Drive

– Mumford Court from Calvert to Dayton streets

– Oakbrook Drive from Bent Oak Lane to dead end

– Oakside Street from Fellows Street to Miami Street

– O’Brien Street from Vassar to Elwood avenues

– O’Brien Street from Werwinski Street to alley

– Ohio Street from Fellows to Michigan streets

– Olds Avenue from Clemens Street to Mayflower Road

– Olive Street from State Road 23 to railroad tracks

– Packard Avenue from Buick Street to Mayflower Road

– Parkview Place from Woodlawn to Oakwood boulevards

– Phillipa Street from Indiana Avenue to Highland Street

– Pulaski Street from Western Avenue to Ford Street

– Rainbow Drive from Southlea Drive to cul-de-sac

– Raymond Court from Haney Avenue to Leer Street

– Rexford Drive from Hickory Road to dead end.

– Roger Street from Clemens Street to Mayflower Road

– Rupel Street from Brookfield to Johnson streets

– South Street from Michigan to Carroll streets

– Southlea Drive from Eastmont to Lilac drives

– St. John’s Way from Ryer St to Elwood Avenue

– St. Louis Boulevard from Corby Boulevard to Napoleon Street

– St. Vincent Street from Niles to Notre Dame avenues

– Sunnymede Avenue from 30th Street west to concrete

– Sunset Place from Sheridan to Gladstone streets

– Teri Street from Addison to Fellows streets

– Topsfield Road from Pimms Lane to Inwood Road

– Twixwood Lane from Deer Lane Drive to Topsfield Road

– Tutt Street from Michigan to Fellow streets

– Village Way from Washington Street to Western Avenue

– Washington Street from Camden to Dundee streets

– Werwinski Street from Johnson to Huey streets

– Wilber Street from Lincoln Way West to Rupel Street

– William Street from Indiana Avenue to Calvert Street

– Wilson Avenue from Greenlawn Avenue to Tuxedo Drive

– Woldhaven Street from Ridgedale Road to Chippewa Avenue

Brick spot repair is also planned for the following streets:

– LaMonte Terrace from Forest to Park avenues

– Manitou Place from Forest Avenue to Park Avenue

– Napier Street from Walnut to Chapin streets

– Park Avenue from Navarre Avenue to Riverside Drive

– Washington Street from Hill Street west to the alley

