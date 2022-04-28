It Could Be A Warning Sign Of Diabetes If Your Skin Looks Like This

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common chronic health conditions in the U.S. (a whopping 10.5% of the population has it)1—yet it is woefully misunderstood by most people. There are all kinds of misconceptions about what causes type 2 diabetes. Because of this, you might think you did something wrong if you get a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. But the truth is, the condition is the result of a combination of factors, some of which can be outside of your control. Ultimately, type 2 diabetes occurs when your body doesn’t use insulin properly. The good news is that there are lots of ways to change that. Keep reading to learn what really causes type 2 diabetes—and what you can do to prevent it.

