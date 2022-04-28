ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Visalia couple found guilty in infant daughter's 2014 death

By Sheyanne N Romero, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RA5Xp_0fNJeG9400

Eight years after a Visalia infant died at Valley Children's Hospital, a Tulare County jury came to the decision that her parents were responsible for the death.

This week, Daniel Ramirez, 35, was found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse. He was also found guilty of the special allegations of causing great bodily injury and that he committed willful harm or injury resulting in death.

His wife, Angela Jimenez-Ramirez, 35, was found guilty of felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse, and the special allegation that she committed willful harm or injury resulting in death.

In October 2014, their 3-month-old baby was airlifted from Visalia to Valley Children’s with severe injuries. The child was removed from life support days later and died.

The child suffered multiple fractures throughout her body, according to prosecutors.

After a yearlong investigation by Visalia police, the district attorney's office announced that the office would not file murder charges against the couple. At the time, prosecutors said if new evidence were to be provided to the district attorney's office, they would take another look at it.

The case took a turn in 2016, when a Tulare County criminal grand jury heard evidence from prosecutors and indicted the couple on murder charges. The couple was arrested in February 2016 and remained behind bars through the trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 24.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Visalia couple found guilty in infant daughter's 2014 death

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Married Tulare County couple guilty in death of baby

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a couple had been found guilty of child abuse and the death of their 3-month-old daughter. In Oct. 2014, the girl was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital from Visalia via helicopter, according to court documents. She died on Oct. […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Father arrested in death of 7-week-old infant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 35-year-old father was arrested Monday on homicide charges relating to a 7-week-old infant's death. Officers arrested Gregory Higgins, of Bakersfield, in the 9011 block of Kern Canyon Road. He is in custody on charges of the murder of an infant. On Sept. 21, 2021,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
FOX40

Stockton teenagers arrested for attempted murder in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on the suspicion of attempted murder Monday night after police said one of them shot at a vehicle. Police said a man standing at the intersection of West Service and Crows Landing roads shot at a vehicle stopped at a red light. Police said the victim was […]
CERES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Jimenez#Violent Crime#Valley Children
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in killing of teen in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a teenager in Visalia early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Montoya, 19, by police. The shooting occurred near Sowell Street and Howard Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers received a report of gunshots in the area just after midnight. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 2 hospitalized following violent car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were hospitalized following a car crash in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Clayton and Chestnut avenues after it was reported that two vehicles had been involved in a crash. When officers […]
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

1K+
Followers
419
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy