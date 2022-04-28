How Polish Horror ‘The Lure' Brings Its Scares Through Music

The new Finnish body horror film, Hatching, is quite something to behold. Originally premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the film follows 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she leads a seemingly idyllic life with a loving family. However, all is not what it seems. Her mother is both controlling and obsessive about creating a perfect image, no matter the toll it takes on her daughter. This comes in the form of extreme pressure on her to succeed in gymnastics and keep up appearances that the family is flawless. Seeking solace from the scrutiny of her home life, she soon discovers a mysterious egg in the woods that seems to have come from a bird that was killed by her mother. After taking it home, the young girl discovers it contains something she would have never expected — the creature soon hatches and begins to wreak havoc on her life by acting on Tinja’s repressed emotions. She seems to share a bond with the creature, a connection that only continues to grow as the film goes on. This may sound like the type of "monster as metaphor" story that you’ve seen before, but there is an element that elevates the film to greater heights.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO