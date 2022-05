The John Milton text Paradise Lost was first published back in 1667 and has been reverberating through all of art ever since. A tragic story concerning an array of events rooted in Biblical characters like Satan’s fall from Heaven or Adam and Eve’s banishment from the Garden of Eden, it can't be stressed enough just how influential this project was. Everything from select Salvador Dali paintings to a Red Hot Chili Peppers music video to a memorable gag in Animal House being molded in the image of this work. Given how modern-day Hollywood loves to adapt everything from Battleship to Rampage as big-budget action extravaganzas, it’s surprising that we haven’t seen a similar take on the story of Paradise Lost.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO