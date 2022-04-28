ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, OH

Green defeats New Boston, 19-8

 3 days ago

NEW BOSTON — A nine-run Green sixth helped propel the Bobcats (3-14, 3-9 SOC I) to a 19-8 win over New Boston (2-9, 2-9 SOC I) in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The Bobcats collected 11 hits as a team and drew 13 walks in the 11-run road victory in six innings.

Nathaniel Brannigan went 3-of-3 at the plate, drew a walk, and scored four of Green’s runs. Landon Lewis was 2-of-5 and delivered a team-high five RBI.

Mark Rivers was 3-of-3 for the Tigers, driving in three runs.

***

BOX SCORE

Green 4 1 3 1 1 9 — 19 11 3

New Boston 3 0 2 0 2 1 — 8 7 6

Green hitting

Blake Smith 2-6, 3R, RBI

Quincy Merrill 0-3, 3R, 3BB

Nathaniel Brannigan 3-3, 4R, 2RBI, BB

Brody Stapleton 0-3, R, 2RBB

Landon Kimbler 1-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB

Landon Lewis 2-5, R, 5RBI

Trevor Sparks 1-4, 3R, BB

Braxton Conschafsky 1-2, R, 3BB

Austin Ray 1-4, R, RBI, BB

New Boston hitting

Brahdan Litteral 1-4, RBI

Jayse Tabor 1-4, R

Myles Beasley 1-2, 3R, BB

Mark Rivers 3-3, 2R, 3RBI

Brady Voiers 1-2, 2R, RBI, BB

Ector Brady 0-3, R

Pitching

Myles Beasley (NB) 4IP, 8H, 5ER, 5BB, 6K (L)

Dylan Scherer (NB) 0.1IP, 0H, 1ER

Mark Rivers (NB) 0.2IP, 2ER, 3BB

Brady Voiers (NB) 0.1IP, 1H, 5ER, 4BB, K

Brahdan Litteral (NB) 0.2IP, 2H, 0ER, 1BB

Nathaniel Brannigan (G) 6IP, 7H, 6ER, 2BB, 9K (W)

