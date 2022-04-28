Biden asks Congress for $33 billion to aid Ukraine

President Joe Biden has sent a proposal to Congress asking for a comprehensive legislative package that would create added pressure for Russian oligarchs and use their money to help bolster Ukraine's defenses.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine entering its third month, President Biden is looking to offer long-term support for the country instead of short-term assistance.

"We need this bill to support Ukraine in this fight for freedom," Biden said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been vocal in his calls for support as the death toll for Ukrainians continues to grow each day.

Biden's proposed package totals approximately $33 billion in funding to help Ukraine with military and humanitarian needs.

"The cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen. We either back Ukrainian people as they defend their country, or we stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities in Ukraine," Biden said.

The funding, broken down, would have $20.4 billion go towards military and security assistance, $5 billion to drawdown authorities, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department's Foreign Military Financing Program, according to officials within the administration, CNN reported.

Beyond the money, Ukrainians would be provided with artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor systems, food, water, medicine, and shelter for those displaced by the war.

Biden shared that the U.S. is not alone in its efforts to help fight back against Russia, as Japan, Korea, and Qatar are supporting their European allies by assisting them to get off their Russian energy dependency.

"We will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of these sanctions. We will not allow them to use their oil and gas to avoid consequences for their aggression," Biden said, referring to Russia blackmailing countries to pay in Rubles instead of Euros.

The president shared in a press release the full efforts his administration is taking and looking to accomplish in order to support Ukraine.