$7.3 million effort to save Lincoln Park’s North Pond begins Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was rescued the Lincoln Park rowing lagoon Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department said a call came in around 6:20 a.m. for a man in the water in the lagoon south of Diversey Harbor.CFD said the man is out of the water and he was taken to a local hospital in good condition. It is not clear how the man ended up in the water.
A high school student died after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Amtrak's Hiawatha line train 332 struck the person about 9:30 a.m. just south of the Healy Metra stop in Chicago near Fullerton Ave. and Pulaski Rd., an Amtrak spokesperson said.
CHICAGO — A Northwest Side Alderman is sounding the alarm on concerns over low police staffing amid recent crimes in the area. 41st Ward Ald. Anthony Napolitano said there will only be eight officers patrolling the 16th district, which holds the largest area of any police district in the city. “The beat patrol works but […]
Chicago-area officials are asking residents to delay taking showers or washing dishes in an effort to leave room in the region’s sewer system ahead of potential severe weather on Saturday. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago has issued an “overflow prevention alert” on Saturday ahead of a...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whole Foods will be closing its store in Englewood, six years after opening a grocery store in what had once been a food desert on the South Side. A Whole Foods spokesperson confirmed the company is closing six out of its more than 530 locations nationwide, including the Englewood location at 832 W. 63rd St. and their store in the DePaul University Welcome Center at 959 W. Fullerton Ave. in Lincoln Park -- a former Dominick's. The other stores closing are in Montgomery, Alabama; Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Brookline, Massachusetts. "As we continue to position...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported.
If you’ve ever taken a stroll through Jackson Park, biked along the curving streets of suburban Riverside or played a pick-up soccer game on the Midway Plaisance, you’ve seen Frederick Law Olmsted’s work up close. Often lauded as the father of landscape architecture, Olmsted was born in...
Plans for a new gated community in South Barrington got a preliminary approval from the village board Thursday night. South Barrington-based Vintage Luxury Homes wants to build 65 homes on the south side of Palatine Road, east of Ridgeview Drive. The development would be called Sundance of South Barrington. The...
IRVING PARK — An effort to expand the rights of private booting companies to operate freely in all 50 wards was shot down at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) introduced an ordinance Wednesday that would have granted towing companies permission to expand their private booting practice to lots across the city. Currently the practice is only allowed in 34 wards. It was co-sponsored by Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th).
Loyal customers and curious buyers flocked to a public auction Saturday of Chicago restaurant memorabilia. The most valuable? Neon signs for two long-time North Center neighborhood eateries. The signs, for the now-closed Chicago Joe’s and the possibly soon to be shuttered Orange Garden, sold in the five figures each: $32,450 and $20,060, respectively. The sign for Lakeview’s Dinkel’s Bakery, ...
