ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Orange juice over milk? Tropicana creates ‘first cereal made for OJ’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Corrine Hackathorn
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cbw9_0fNJZAsf00

( WTRF ) – If you were thinking about changing up your breakfast routine, Tropicana is already a step ahead of you with a cereal made for not milk but OJ.

Tropicana Crunch has dubbed itself “the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last).”

In honor of National Orange Juice Day on May 4, Tropicana is releasing a cereal specifically intended to mix with orange juice instead of milk. Tropicana Crunch, as it’s called, is “the first-ever breakfast cereal created to pair with Tropicana Pure Premium so you can sip your sunshine and eat it, too,” according to a statement shared with Food and Wine.

Beginning on May 4, Tropicana will be giving boxes away for free, while supplies last, via TropicanaCrunch.com .

FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

After testing multiple flavors and textures, the company opted for a granola-based cereal featuring honey-almond clusters that can withstand the acidity in OJ better than flakes, which would go soggy more quickly, Food and Wine reported. The honey-almond flavor was chosen to balance against the orange juice’s tartness.

The box also advertises that it comes with a “paper sipping straw inside” so you can slurp up any remaining OJ in the bowl.

“An unforgettable breakfast experience” is just one way Tropicana is describing their cereal.

“Whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual New Dessert

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report Frosty, for example, has been served since 1969 with barely any changes beyond price. It was 35 cents in 1969 and today it's 99 cents, which is still reasonable if you consider how much inflation has boosted our food costs today. Taco Bell's...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereal#Food And Wine#Orange Juice#Food Drink#Wtrf#Tropicana Crunch#Tropicana Pure Premium#Tropicanacrunch Com#Nexstar Media Inc
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Real Reason Egg Prices Are Rising

You might have noticed during your grocery store run that food prices are continuing to get worse, rising at unprecedented rates. According to NPR, every ingredient or meal that comes from a restaurant or grocery chain has jumped in price, and experts believe that general food prices will continue to increase by up to 5.5% in the upcoming days. Certain foods might fare worse than others — experts predict beef and veal will rise up to 16.2%, fats, shortening, and oil should jump by 11.7%, and eggs should see an 11.4% price hike.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Baskin-Robbins Just Dropped A New Non-Dairy Flavor

Long gone are the days when having a lactose intolerance meant missing out on enjoying a delicious bowl of ice cream. Today, there are a wide variety of dairy-free ice creams to choose from, boasting a long list of flavors including everything from strawberry to salted caramel. With the recent increase in sales of plant-based milks and cheeses (via Food Institute), it's no wonder why ice cream chains like Baskin-Robbins would want a scoop of the action.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOXBusiness

Green beans sold at Whole Foods, Aldi, Lidl recalled over listeria concerns

Green beans sold at Whole Foods, Aldi and Lidl stores in various states are being recalled because officials believe they may have been contained with potentially harmful bacteria. Alpine Fresh's voluntary recall includes one pound packages of "Hippie Organics" French Beans "because they have the potential to be contaminated with...
GEORGIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Various Elite candy products recalled over Salmonella contamination

Strauss Israel is voluntarily recalling Elite branded products: Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum and Toffee Candies because of possible Salmonella contamination. The products are being recalled as they were manufactured in a facility in which Salmonella was detected in the production line...
CALIFORNIA STATE
princesspinkygirl.com

Copycat Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Copycat Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake is a homemade version of the famous DQ frozen treat, complete with its classic hot fudge filling and Oreo cookie crunchies. It is so easy to assemble each layer of this delicious dessert and cover it in a whipped cream frosting and a smattering of colorful sprinkles. Perfect for birthday’s, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or just for a fun dessert!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy