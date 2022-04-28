Laurel Apartment Fire Displaces Several Residents

Horizon Square Apartments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several residents of Horizon Square Apartments have to find somewhere else to live after a fire destroyed part of their six-story complex in Laurel, Maryland, on Thursday, according to authorities.

The fire started around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road. No one was injured, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated there were flames visible from a third-story balcony located on the west side of the complex, fire officials said.

Firefighters reported seeing the flames coming from a third-floor apartment balcony, on the west side of the apartment complex when they first arrived, according to authorities.

They quickly extinguished the bulk of the fire on the third floor. But the fire had extended into the fourth- and fifth-floor apartments above the original fire site. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the fourth and fifth floors with minimal fire damage to either apartment, fire officials said.

The Red Cross has been asked to provide displaced residents with resources.

There were no injuries and the fire alarm pull station was activated and in working condition to alert occupants, fire officials said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit responded and determined the fire was likely accidental. The exact origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.