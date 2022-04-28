ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Laurel Apartment Fire Displaces Several Residents

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
Horizon Square Apartments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several residents of Horizon Square Apartments have to find somewhere else to live after a fire destroyed part of their six-story complex in Laurel, Maryland, on Thursday, according to authorities.

The fire started around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road. No one was injured, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated there were flames visible from a third-story balcony located on the west side of the complex, fire officials said.

Firefighters reported seeing the flames coming from a third-floor apartment balcony, on the west side of the apartment complex when they first arrived, according to authorities.

They quickly extinguished the bulk of the fire on the third floor. But the fire had extended into the fourth- and fifth-floor apartments above the original fire site. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the fourth and fifth floors with minimal fire damage to either apartment, fire officials said.

The Red Cross has been asked to provide displaced residents with resources.

There were no injuries and the fire alarm pull station was activated and in working condition to alert occupants, fire officials said.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit responded and determined the fire was likely accidental. The exact origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Roommates Return From Vacation To Find Strangers In Bed, Apartment Emptied Out, Police Say

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Two roommates to their apartment after vacation this month and found two strangers in bed. Their furniture, food, clothing and kitchen cabinet doors were all gone, Greenbelt police said. The residents of the apartment, located in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road, told police they had left their fully furnished home on March 28 and returned from vacation on April 5 to find their front door damaged and the apartment a shambles. The residents found trash on the walls and trash bags filled with belongings in the living room. Police said all of the furniture in the home...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Conductor Killed At Baltimore Rail Yard Rode On Railcar Despite Rules Against Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board released a report Thursday detailing the findings of its investigation into the February 2019 death of a Norfolk Southern railroad conductor killed at the Bayview Rail Yard. Federal investigators found that the conductor was riding on the side of a railcar while performing switching operations about 7 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, when he was pinned between the car he was on and a stationary car on a neighboring track. The report noted that before the accident, employees requested to move the train to its next location after unhooking all but four railcars. In response,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials ID Maryland Man Killed In Shootout With Trooper, Deputy

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

