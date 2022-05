In the Multiverse, you have to be ready for anyone and everyone to show up. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to dive headlong into that very lesson, as we’ve already seen in the marketing for the latest in the line of upcoming Marvel movies. Thanks to the TV spots that have recently been making it out into the world, we now have evidence that a fan favorite character from What If…? is about to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper.

