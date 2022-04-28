ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Growing ‘Buzz’ Around Patriots Drafting Linebacker In First Round

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjMk3_0fNJYDdT00

BOSTON (CBS) — Mere hours before the Patriots are required to make their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the world still has no clue what Bill Belichick will do. That’s typically how it goes.

Still, there are always whispers and murmurs from those “in the know” around the league, and there’s been an uptick in reports of the Patriots targeting a linebacker with their top pick.

The candidates for that pick would be Georgia’s Nakobe Dean or Quay Walker, as well as Utah’s Devin Lloyd.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said there’s been some “buzz” about the Patriots going with a linebacker in round one, with an AFC executive telling Fowler, “Could see [Dean] fitting in New England because of the traits and the ability to run the show. Similar to Jerod Mayo from that standpoint.”

Additionally, ESPN’s Matt Miller relayed that someone “in the league” said that “Quay Walker [is] the first linebacker and he doesn’t get past New England.” Miller added that he has Walker rated as a top 25 player.

Will it mean anything, or is it all part of the show? We’ll find out when the names start to come off the board on Thursday evening.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Fans Will Love Draft Pick Cole Strange’s Self-Scouting Report

Patriots fans might not have agreed with the Cole Strange pick. But they’ll likely appreciate the way the offensive lineman introduced himself to New England. Shortly after the Patriots selected him Thursday night with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Strange was asked to explain his playing style.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Patriots Insider Thinks Team Will Release Veteran QB After Latest Pick

During the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick. Zappe finished his college career on a high note, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. While it’s unlikely he’ll replace Mac Jones as the starter in New England, he could potentially knock one quarterback off the depth chart.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
The Spun

Why The Ravens Reportedly Traded Marquise Brown

One of the biggest surprises in last night’s draft was the Baltimore Ravens’ decision to trade away their No. 1 wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. But, according to Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, this trade has been brewing for quite some time now. DeCosta told reporters...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Patriots Draft Grades: Bill Belichick Largely Panned For Selection Of Cole Strange In First Round

BOSTON (CBS) — Raise your hand if you had the Patriots taking a guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in the first round of this year’s draft. Anyone out there? No? Obviously, Bill Belichick went a bit off the board with his selection, using the 29th overall pick a player who was widely considered a second or third-round talent heading into the weekend in Cole Strange. Of course, if Strange ends up having a long and successful career, then nobody will care about where he was drafted. But if he ends up playing like an FCS guard, the Patriots’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#2022 Nfl Draft#Espn#American Football#Afc
The Spun

Patriots Trade Up For Wide Receiver: Fans React

On Friday night, the New England Patriots made their second trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022 NFL draft. During Round 1, the Patriots traded back from No. 21 to No. 29, amassing picks along the way. Tonight, the Chiefs returned the favor by dropping back from No. 50 to No. 54.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Celtics Announce Injury Diagnosis For Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics can’t afford to lose Marcus Smart against the Milwaukee Bucks. Smart, the NBA’s first Defensive Player of the Year at the guard position since Gary Payton, left Game 1 of the second round series against Milwaukee with an apparent injury. The former Oklahoma State star...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Updated list of Patriots' draft picks after Friday night trade

The New England Patriots have a history of maneuvering in the NFL Draft, and 2022 is no exception. The Patriots have already made three trades in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. On Thursday, they traded down from No. 21 to No. 29 in Thursday night's first round, acquiring the Chiefs' third- and fourth-round picks at (No. 94 and No. 121) while taking Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange.
NFL
Boston Globe

The full schedule for Bruins-Hurricanes

Game 1 is set for Monday. The Bruins are the top wild-card team in the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoffs, and will open a first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, the NHL announced early Saturday morning. The Hurricanes and Bruins have met in the playoffs twice recently, with...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Revolution Win Second Straight at Home, Beating Inter Miami 2-0

FOXBORO (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (3-5-1, 10 pts.) defeated Inter Miami CF (3-5-1, 10 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 25,509 at Gillette Stadium. Homegrown Player Damian Rivera scored in the first minute of his first MLS start – the third player in league history to do so – while Adam Buksa tallied his third goal in as many games. Goalkeeper Matt Turner returned from injury to make his first start of 2022, saving all three shots he faced to secure his 22nd career clean sheet. In the opening minute, Matt Polster intercepted...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NESN

Celtics-Bucks Ref Had No Idea About This Celebrity Sitting Courtside

Scott Foster managed to rile up NBA Twitter even before the latest game he officiated tipped off. Foster was on duty for the series opener between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. As players warmed up for Game 1 at TD Garden, a mic’d-up Foster sought out fellow referee Ed Malloy for insight on a certain celebrity sitting courtside. Foster evidently never has heard any of Jack Harlow’s music, as he had no idea who the hip hop star was.
BOSTON, MA
KRDO News Channel 13

Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.  Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch The post Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans appeared first on KRDO.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy