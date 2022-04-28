ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman and ex’s new wife become best friends, co-parent kids together

By Daisy Ruth, Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnYoE_0fNJXYtH00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two moms in Tampa, Florida, have a very unique story about their blended family and healthy co-parenting practices, and it’s catching a lot of attention online.

Tiffany Paskas married Megan Stortz’s ex-husband. Over the years, they became best friends through co-parenting. They’re now a viral sensation known as “Moms of Tampa” with popular accounts on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook and even their own podcast called “ From Blended to Besties .”

Stortz is the biological mother of an 11-year-old with her ex-husband Michael, and she also has a 5-year-old with her new husband Travis. Paskas is Mike’s new wife — and she’s also a stepmom, or “bonus mom” to both children. They all co-parent together as one blended family.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the “Moms of Tampa” didn’t start out as best friends. Stortz met Paskas when she began dating her ex-husband.

“We just didn’t know it was OK to talk. We were under the impression, being children of divorce, that the ex and the new [partner] never intermingle, so it was like, best to stay away,” Paskas explained. “So that’s kind of how we dealt with the first four years.”

‘Nice job!’: Dad catches foul ball at Reds-Padres game while bottle-feeding baby

During those first four years, Stortz said it was just her and her ex-husband co-parenting. She said their relationship as co-parents got to the point where it wasn’t healthy, and they weren’t communicating in a good way.

“I just was at a loss. I didn’t know what to do. So I reached out to her, four or five years ago, somewhere around there … and I sent her a gift,” said Stortz. “I sent her a bottle of champagne and a card. On the inside of the card it said, ‘Thank you for being such a positive influence on my son’s life. He loves you.’ You know, just a ‘thank you.'”

Stortz said she and Paskas began to send each other gifts back and forth, with Paskas responding by taking their son to get Stortz a gift for her birthday.

“Just testing the waters. Because again, we didn’t have any sort of drama, it was just indifference and we didn’t know. So just testing the water here and there,” Stortz explained. “I would start to text her about things with school, because that’s when COVID happened too, [and] when we all had to homeschool a couple years.”

The women said the height of the pandemic is when their friendship really took off, because Michael was traveling back and forth between their homes.

6-year-old girl hailed as hero for saving 2-year-old sister

“We would do stuff together with Michael because we didn’t have anyone else to hang out with. So that’s when our friendship really just went from cordial and talking to us hanging out, having wine nights,” said Stortz.

“Then realizing that we had so much in common,” Paskas added. “I mean, we started talking about makeup and we were just like, hitting it off and we were like, ‘Oh my god, we love the same brands. We love doing the same things.’ We were testing out wines together and then testing out new, different makeup products and just kind of talking to each other about it.”

Paskas started a TikTok account during the pandemic. The account was originally intended to be a beauty channel.

“I didn’t want to do it by myself because I saw so many of the other people doing it with their friends. I was like, ‘Megan, you need to do this with me.'”

“I was like, ‘I’m too old to be on TikTok!’” Stortz remembered.

Man in date night suit jumps in water to save submerged driver

Their followers soon changed the course of the channel, asking about the new person in Paskas’ videos.

Paskas responded by telling her viewers that Stortz was her husband’s ex-wife, and “it just like blew people’s minds,” she said. “We were like, ‘We could do something with this maybe.’ And we just turned it around and it just blew up out of nowhere.”

Moms of Tampa now has over 75,000 followers on Instagram and over 281,000 followers on TikTok . They’re becoming more involved in the Tampa Bay area community, finding new kid-friendly activities, and making friends with other moms in the area.

Stortz and Paskas said their husbands are completely on board with their friendship. The men have also become friends, though it took a little longer.

“They didn’t have any drama or anything, it was just more indifference,” Stortz said. “Theirs was more of, like, a slow burn, but they’re best friends now too, and it’s great.”

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

Most importantly, their sons are happy in their big, blended family.

“So Michael remembers — now Michael’s 11 — so he remembers his dad and I not getting along, so he kind of grew up in this transition from our blended family,” Stortz said. “He’s so much happier now. Bryce, the little one, doesn’t know any different. We started out this friendship when I was pregnant with Bryce. So as soon as he came out, he thinks that Tiffany is his stepmom. He has no idea, you know?”

Their advice for co-parenting is to take things one day at a time.

“Communication is key, and just constantly reminding yourself that it’s about the kids, so put the kids’ priorities before your own needs,” Paskas said. “Co-parenting isn’t easy, especially if you’re recently going through a divorce, it’s going to be difficult. But just remember that you’re doing it for the kids.”

“One thing that really helped up in our co-parenting is respecting the other family’s time. We have 50-50 custody,” Stortz added. “So one thing is, when I’m over here at [Paskas’] house right now, it’s technically her week, I respect her time. If Michael comes at me and he’s like, ‘Can I play video games? Can I do this?’ I’m like, ‘Ask Tiffany. I’m here, yes, I’m your mother if you need me, but it’s your dad’s time.'”

Stortz and Paskas said they have big plans for Moms of Tampa, but couldn’t reveal too many details.

“The future is looking good,” Stortz said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

The shad are here! Annual rite of spring underway in Virginia!

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The dogwoods and redbuds are blooming, which is a sure sign another Virginia rite of spring is happening, one that has been going on for thousands of years — the annual shad runs. This is the time of year when hickory and American shad return from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Loudoun Co. firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Whether she’s in a gown and high heels or firefighter gear and boots, a Loudoun County woman proved her worthiness this weekend to wear the crown as Miss Virginia USA 2022. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, Kailee Horvath has been a volunteer with the Ashburn Volunteer Fire Rescue […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

23,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win a prize from Monday night

(WFXR) — No one took home the jackpot from the Monday night Powerball drawing, but instead, there were a lot of winners across Virginia. According to Virginia Lottery News, more than 23,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia were a winner for a smaller prize, including one that won $50,000. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#New Kid#Friendship#Wfla#Tiktok#Reds Padres
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
WFXR

WFXR

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy