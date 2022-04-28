ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

County initiative to increase tree canopy in Dundalk, Essex

Operation ReTree Baltimore County, a new equity-based tree planting initiative, is expanding severely diminished tree canopies in highly populated, lower-income neighborhoods, according to a press release from the county executive’s office. Dundalk and Essex are two communities that will be getting trees, as part of the program.

Surrounded by community members and officials, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Council Chair Julian Jones planted one of 45 native trees that are being installed at Northwest Crossing Apartment Homes, a Morgan Properties community in Randallstown.

In this second season for the program, Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability will plant more than 450 native trees at single family and apartment homes in eligible single-family and multi-family communities in Dundalk, Essex, Owings Mills and Randallstown. Olszewski launched Operation ReTree Baltimore County last fall in the Dundalk community of West Inverness, where the County planted some 300 trees in residential yards and public spaces.

The press release said the program has received “enthusiastic support” from residents and property owners in the following communities, with commitments for planting:

130 at Morningside Apartments & Townhomes (Owings Mills)

123 in Eastfield-Stanbrook (Dundalk)

77 in Stansbury Park (Dundalk)

45 at Northwest Crossing Apartments (Randallstown)

42 in Fox Ridge Manor (Essex)

37 in addition to the 300 trees already planted in West Inverness (Dundalk)

Baltimore County EPS will designate additional neighborhoods around Baltimore County for similar hyper-local planting efforts this fall and in future years. Operation ReTree Baltimore County is funded through a combination of sources including $400,000 in Baltimore County capital funds and $1.5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 federal stimulus program. The county has applied for additional support from the Chesapeake Bay Trust, which is administering the state of Maryland’s strategy to plant five million trees by 2030 in accordance with the 2021 Tree Solutions Act.

