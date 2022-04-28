Josh Ogundele returning to Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team after portal flirtation

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team received news today that center and forward Josh Ogundele is returning to Iowa City after previously exploring the transfer portal. Per his own Twitter feed, Ogundele announced the return to Iowa.

With two other former Iowa players having also entered the portal, Ogundele’s return gives the Hawkeyes a presence in the paint that they could continue to develop with time.

Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Ogundele after he moved from London, England, to the United States at the age of 16.

Ogundele, who appeared in 19 games during the 2021-22 campaign, averaged just over five minutes off the bench in spot minutes for the Hawkeyes. Ogundele finished last season averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. His best minutes came for Iowa on their run to the Big Ten Tournament title.

During the conference tournament, Ogundele provided much-needed minutes against Purdue’s duo of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. He plugged in and was able to thwart the Boilermakers’ big men in the paint.

Hawkeye fans may also recall Ogundele filling in nicely for Keegan Murray on the road against Purdue where he posted career highs in minutes, points, blocks and rebounds.

Iowa lost point guard Joe Toussaint earlier this offseason when he entered the transfer portal. Toussaint announced his decision to join the West Virginia Mountaineers a few weeks ago. Guard Austin Ash also entered the transfer portal.

Ogundele joins sixth-year senior Connor McCaffery as individuals who were unsure to return after the unfortunate first round NCAA Tournament exit to the Richmond Spiders. These two returning puts the Hawkeyes at a 12-man roster per their official team website.

