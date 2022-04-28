ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Moderna Seeks Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 6 Months Through 5 Years

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rls7p_0fNJTms300

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A COVID-19 vaccine for young children could be on the way. Moderna on Thursday submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in children under the age of 6.

Moderna says its vaccine is safe and effective for young children. It’s something millions of families are waiting for. The FDA says making a vaccine available for kids younger than 5 is one of its highest priorities.

Theo is one of the thousands who tested the Moderna vaccine along with his twin brother.

“We wanted them vaccinated as soon as possible and we also just very much wanted to see our vaccine trials move forward so that this youngest group of kids could also get protected,” mom Anne Rodriguez said.

The most recent research from Moderna shows that two doses of its vaccine have a 51% efficacy rate for children 6 months to 2 years old and a 37% efficacy rate for children 2 to under 6 years old.

“People can be reassured and confident that these kids will get safely protected against disease,” said Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna’s chief medical officer.

Moderna’s research comes as COVID cases in kids are climbing, up 43% from two weeks ago.

Parents with young children have been anxiously waiting for the clearance of a vaccine.

Currently, only children over the age of 5 can receive the Pfizer vaccine. That leaves about 18 million youngsters unprotected.

“The last two years have been nothing that we would have ever imagined,” Rodriguez said. “Having vaccines for these youngest kids feels like a light end of the tunnel.”

Moderna said the most common reactions to its vaccine in young children were pain at the injection site and fever.

The FDA said Thursday it will schedule a meeting to review Moderna’s research after receiving more data from the company.

There’s no indication yet on when a final ruling would be made.

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burton
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Pfizer
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
CBS Philly

Local Lawmakers Sounding Alarm Over Uncertain Future Of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Local lawmakers are sounding the alarm over the uncertain future of a Delaware County hospital. They are concerned it will close and leave thousands in the community without health care services. For residents of Delaware County, the uncertainty and the fear of not receiving the medical services they need when they need them continues to exacerbate. Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in that county, is once again cutting hospital services. “They are putting our community at risk by the programs they are closing,” Delaware County Council Chair Monica Taylor said. According to Prospect Medical Holdings, which owns Crozer Health,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy