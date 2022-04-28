ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

19-year-old woman killed at Golden Gate Estates

By Naples Daily News staff
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago

The Collier County Sheriff's Office reports a Golden Gate Estates woman died after suffering a gunshot to the abdomen on Wednesday night.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk did not name the 19-year-old woman, but said the shooting likely could have been prevented by using appropriate safety measures.

“This was a tragic event that might have been prevented had a gun lock been in use,’’ Rambosk said. “I’m urging all gun owners to visit CCSO Headquarters or any one of our six district substations to claim a free gun lock and to use it.’’

About 6 p.m., deputies responded to North Collier Hospital after the victim arrived with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. A medical helicopter took her to a hospital in Lee County, where she died.

Detectives determined the shooting was an isolated incident on Santa Barbara Boulevard and there was no danger to the community.

Detectives said the victim had recently arrived in Collier County from Cuba.

The investigation continues.

Rambosk urged gun owners to responsibly secure guns.

“I have said this many times before and I’m saying it again, if you’re a gun owner and I am one, lock up firearms when they are not in use,” Rambosk said. “If you reduce the chances of guns ending up in the wrong hands, you also reduce the chances of a major tragedy.”

You may claim a free gun lock from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Monday through Friday at:

►Collier County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, second floor Duty Officer station, Naples, 3319 Tamiami Trail E.

►District 1 substation, 776 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples

►District 2 substation, 4707 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate Estates

►District 3 substation, 8075 Lely Cultural Parkway, East Naples

►District 4 substation, 14750 Immokalee Road, Golden Gate Estates

►District 5 substation, 13245 Tamiami Trail E. #100.

► District 8 substation, 112 S. First St., Immokalee

