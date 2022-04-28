74-year-old accused in fatal shooting of his father-in-law, Alabama police say

A 74-year-old man is accused of killing his 85-year-old father-in-law, who was a former city council member in Alabama, police said.

Officers responded to a complaint about harassment at a home in Hartselle on April 26, according to a news release posted on the Hartselle Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Officers arrived on scene and located Frank Jones, age 85, inside the residence deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said in the release.

Herbert Whitney Thompson Jr., 74, Jones’ son-in-law, was arrested him the same day, police said.

Thompson was booked into Morgan County Jail on a murder charge and was being held on a $100,000 bond , WAFF reported.

Police have not disclosed a motive in Jones’ killing.

